The Bite is back: CWU students welcomed with Bite of the Burg By JACK BELCHER staff writer Sep 20, 2021 Central Washington University students can get a taste of nearly everything Ellensburg has to offer at the Bite of the 'Burg, Tuesday afternoon. The annual event returns, providing local businesses with an opportunity to showcase what they have to offer the community.The event is tailored to CWU students who are either new in town or returning for the school year, and while the university helps out, the event is produced by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.“It’s a great way to see what our businesses are in downtown Ellensburg and the surrounding area,” said Director of Chamber Outreach and Economic Advancement Darby Grimes. “Getting accustomed to what they have to offer and maybe try something new if there is a new business in town.”According to Grimes, vendors will be offering free samples from their business, whether that be food from a restaurant or a pet fish from the local pet store. Music will also be provided by 88.1 The ‘Burg. Bite of the ‘Burg was canceled last year due the pandemic, and although it’s back now, it’s not back in full. In 2019, the street fair boasted around 70 vendors, however that number has dropped down to about 50 this year.“We had a lot of people unfortunately don’t have enough staff to be able to staff their business and then also do the event simultaneously,” Grimes said. “So unfortunately we have had some people pull out this year.”Grimes said the Chamber still feels confident about this year, and is excited to show new and returning college students what Ellensburg is like.Bite of the ‘Burg is from 2 to 5 p.m. It is at Fourth Avenue between Pearl and Ruby streets, where the farmers market sets up shop. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 