Plant geeks and green thumbs will soon have a haven to call their own in Ellensburg.
The Botany Shop will be celebrating a grand opening Friday in the Shoudy Building (209 W. Third Avenue) in Ellensburg. The shop boasts an impressive variety of indoor plants that are sure to brighten up any living space, and that’s exactly what owner April Rohrbach intended with her new venture.
Rohrbach grew up in the Zillah and went to school for art in Idaho. She then went abroad, spending time living in China and Australia. She moved to Ellensburg about seven years ago and spent time working in a greenhouse, channeling her passion for plants.
“Having a plant store has been a dream of mine for a couple years,” she said. “I always thought it would be cool to have, but I wasn’t sure if I could do it.”
Rohrbach’s plan to make the business a reality was hampered by the pandemic, but she forged through and began meeting with business advisers and looking for a space to set up shop.
“Everything happened pretty quickly,” she said. “I found this place, which was not even two months ago, and then everything exploded.”
The space on Third Avenue previously hosted an art studio and before that, a woodworking shop. Rohrbach said the space had great bones for her to get set up, and a lot of cleaning up and polishing went into making the interior ready to show off to customers. As she began to prepare the business to open, she said the major challenge was purchasing large amounts of plants to sell.
“There’s actually a plant shortage right now,” she said. “It has been tough getting accounts with plant suppliers.”
Visitors to the shop will notice the eccentric design features of the interior, with various types of furniture and displays for the plants on sale. Rohrbach said she had collected the various pieces over time, even securing some industrial shelving units from a department store that had closed. The centerpiece of the shop is a 15-foot Norfolk Island Pine that was gifted to Rohrbach from a woman in Yakima.
“She was moving and didn’t have room for it, so I adopted it,” she said.
Rohrbach said her goal is to have rare and hard to find plants for sale in her shop. She doesn’t want her wares to resemble houseplants that could be found at a big chain home improvement store.
“I’m always trying to get different types of species,” she said. “I have a big coffee tree that has a tiny coffee bean on it. It’s one of my favorite ones. Most people haven’t seen many of the species I have in here. I’m trying to get rare collector plants that are hard to get.”
Although she may hire employees in the future, Rohrbach will be the main face of the business in the beginning. Judging by the social media response to the business, she said she may have to hire on help if business booms.
“I did a giveaway about two weeks ago on social media,” she said. “That kind of blew up, and I wasn’t expecting it to. I was thinking maybe 50 or 100 people would engage with it, and it got almost 2,000 different people. It got a lot of followers to my page.”
Once she officially opens, Rohrbach said she is excited to begin developing relationships with locals, helping them find the perfect plants for their homes and workplaces.
“I think geeking out with other crazy plant people will be awesome,” she said. “I’m the only crazy plant person I know, so it will be fun to talk about all the different plants and help people find the plants they are looking for. It’s still kind of mind blowing that this is happening. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I’m actually a business owner now.”