'The Culture of Empowerment: Business and Organization Edition, designed to help people become better leaders By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 8, 2021 Phil Backlund, left, and his brother Steve have co-written a book called "The Culture of Empowerment: Business and Organization Edition," designed to help people become better leaders. Courtesy photo Dr. Phil Backlund and his brother Steve have co-written a book called "The Culture of Empowerment: Business and Organization Edition," designed to help people become better leaders. Courtesy photo Phil Backlund has written 12 books focused around academia, but with the writing of No. 12, he reaches outside the box to focus on people, leadership, personal development, and how we should treat each other in a world where focus of self-importance has become more prevalent.The book, "The Culture of Empowerment: Business and Organization Edition," is co-authored with his brother Steve, who has been a church leader for almost 40 years in a wide variety of situations. Phil has been a college professor and community consultant for over 40 years, so combined, they believe they can provide a unique view to mentoring people to reach new heights."He's a pretty smart guy. I'm a pretty smart guy. I’ve always welcomed the opportunity to have somebody help me to do it better,” said Phil Backlund, who has taught communication studies at universities around the world. “We came to realize that we have highly similar views on people, leadership, personal development, and how we all should treat each other. Out of that realization came this book.”“The Culture of Empowerment: Business and Organization Edition” is published by Igniting Hope Ministries of Redding, California.“The book is designed for people in leadership positions who want to help develop other people to leadership positions,” Backlund explained. “We talk about the concept of empowering. An empowering leader doesn’t take credit, but gives credit away.“They try to make sure people have the power to see their involvement and become better at what they’re doing right now. It’s about having a champion, someone that believes in you more than you might believe in yourself. Someone who is telling you can do it.”Their belief in you, he said, can become a rock to stand on against the waves of insecurity, doubt, and fear. They are willing to allow you to try something challenging and new under their mentorship, and it caused you to find out there was more in you than you thought. “You may not realize it, but you were empowered by these people,” Backlund said. “Whether you’re a business owner, church small group leader, family leader, or in some are of influence, the absolute fastest way to your visions for the future become your reality is to become an empowering leader.”He said, the focus of the book differs from staff education, more than going to conferences, more than getting another degree on your wall, becoming an empowering leader who inspires and equips others is the best way to make your dreams a reality.“It is a self-help book to the extent of helping people in a leadership position that want to help other people. It’s also, thought provoking on how you want to be as a leader,” he said. “Let’s think about how I can serve in developing others.“We get into specifics how we can develop leadership qualities and work with others about their development.”The development of the book was completed over the course of six months with Steve living in Redding, California, and Phil working in Ellensburg.“We wrote together through the first few chapters,” Backlund explained about the process. “He did two or three chapters by himself and I did the same.“We stayed in constant contact. He would read my work and I would read his and make suggestions. I went down to California to meet face-to-face during the project.""The Culture of Empowerment: Business and Organization Edition" is available locally at Jerrol's or on Amazon.com 