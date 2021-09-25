top story The Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French Camino By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Rosco Tolman said this level portion of the French Camino pilgrimage route along a canal was a welcome respite. Contributed Rosco Tolman takes a moment to celebrate on his journey along the French Camino pilgrimage route. Contributed Rosco Tolman said the people he met were the best part of his hike of the French Camino. Contributed Rosco Tolman spreads his wife NaDine's ashes in front of a church along the French Camino pilgrimage route. Contributed Portions of the French Camino pilgrimage route can be more difficult to navigate. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After his wife passed away, Ellensburg resident, Rosco Tolman, was compelled to walk the French Camino, a thousand-year-old pilgrimage route stretching 500 miles across France and Spain. He first made the trip in 2019 and was hooked. Two weeks ago, he returned from his second 500-mile trip through France.Tolman is 84 years old, and said there were very few people close to his age on the trail and just as few Americans. This made him semi-famous on the path, and people he would meet would recognize him and his partner.“We stopped at one gites (hostels) in France and the lady there took a look at me and said, you are a famous man on the chemin (French for Camino or path. French Camino is Spanish for French Path),” Tolman said. “I got to a destination another time and it had been a hard, hard hike, and I was the last one to drag myself in and everybody cheered. I just got lots support, good vibes, good people. No negative interactions whatsoever.” Tolman and his wife, NaDine, moved to Ellensburg in the 1970s, where he worked as a Spanish professor at Central Washington University.The Tolmans were on their way to visit their friend Carlos Martín in Spain when they got the news that his mom had passed away. During their time in Spain, they stopped by a small town called O Cebreiro, a small village on the El Camino de Santiago trail. In this village they visited an old 9th century church, and Tolman lit a candle in memory of his mother.When NaDine passed away in 2018, he went back to Spain to stay with the Martíns for a few weeks, and he lit another candle at the same church for his wife. He then came back to the U.S., but felt the need to return and hike the pilgrimage.“When I got home, I thought, I have to go back, and I have to walk this time,” Tolman said.For his first pilgrimage, Tolman worked with a a guided tour company called Marly Camino. They would set him up with hotels and have a car carry his bag from town to town, meaning he didn’t have to carry that much during the hikes. He started the journey in 2019 in the St Jean Pied de Port in France, and walked 500 miles to the cathedral.For the second journey, Tolman wanted to be more independent, so he didn’t use a company, and instead hiked across France with a partner, one of his students from when he was a teacher at CWU, Lillian Ryen, a Roslyn native who had just retired from teaching in Seattle. This journey started further back in France in the town of Le Puy-en-Velay, and the journey ended about 500 miles later in Roncesvalles, a few miles south of where he started the first journey.They decided to skip a section of Spain, but continued the pilgrimage in the town of Pedrafita de Cebreiro and walked to Triacastela, about 15.5 miles.“I decided I was gonna try to make it carrying all my gear, carrying a heavy pack, and I found out on the first day that it was too much,” Tolman said. “Before I got to our destination, I completely ran out of steam. I stopped by a house in a small town, and I knocked on the door and asked the lady who came to the door if she would call ahead and have them send a taxi, and she said ‘no, I’ll take you’ and she got her car and came around and took us.”This was just one example of the extraordinary kindness Tolman saw along the way. It seemed everybody he met was there to encourage them. Some people offered to carry his heavy pack when they saw him struggling, and the example given was not the only time people offered to drive them part of the distance.“The best part about it were the people, and I think that’s true in most cases,” Tolman said. “They were all just incredibly, incredibly nice.”Tolman said it was never hard to get going, but the going wasn’t always easy. The trail wasn’t a walk through the park, it was rough terrain with a lot of elevation changes. Tolman said that sometimes it felt he would never find any flat ground. He lost 20 pounds on the trip in 2019 and 10 pounds on the trip this year.He carried a picture of NaDine on the back of his pack during his journey, as well as her ashes.“People walk for different reasons, I had my particular reasons and it just really, really meant a lot to me to do it,” Tolman said. “Both times I went, I brought some of NaDines ashes, and I spread them in front of that little church in O Cebreiro. Someday my ashes will join Nadine's. Needless to say, I'm in no hurry." 