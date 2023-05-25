Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Tree helped shape the working cowboy saddles and cattle industry on the Western Frontier and later professional rodeo as it’s known today.

Rodeo fans and Western enthusiasts from across the Kittitas Valley were treated to the history behind the infamous saddle that helped shape the American frontier and build the standard for professional rodeo on Tuesday at Rodeo Night at the Museum, the fifth in a lecture series leading up to the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com