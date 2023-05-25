Rodeo fans and Western enthusiasts from across the Kittitas Valley were treated to the history behind the infamous saddle that helped shape the American frontier and build the standard for professional rodeo.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame has commissioned master saddle maker Janneman Pienaar to recreate the 19th century saddle reproduction.
Hall of Fame board member and Morgan Middle School history instructor Nate Bradshaw shared the origins of the Ellensburg Tree.
Janneman Pienaar talks to the Rodeo Night in the Museum audience about the particulars of saddle making Tuesday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Members of the Rodeo Night at the Museum audience enjoy the sharing of the Ellensburg Tree and the saddle that helped shape the American Frontier and rodeo.
The Ellensburg Tree helped shape the working cowboy saddles and cattle industry on the Western Frontier and later professional rodeo as it’s known today.
Rodeo fans and Western enthusiasts from across the Kittitas Valley were treated to the history behind the infamous saddle that helped shape the American frontier and build the standard for professional rodeo on Tuesday at Rodeo Night at the Museum, the fifth in a lecture series leading up to the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo.