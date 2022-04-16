It took a while to realize there was company interrupting its afternoon nap as tiny spits of snow sporadically fell from the sky on Thursday.
Slowly it started the process, wobbly pushing its hind quarters to an upright position, as it took on a kneeling position then pushing to its front feet to a standing position.
Mom was no help at all, standing there watching, but what could have been misconstrued as a smile, the foal, less than a day old, turned and looked at the newcomers at the fence.
Summit Pro Rodeo welcomed three new spring foals to the herd this week. One born Friday (April 8), another born on Monday (April 11) and the newest on Wednesday.
Newborn buckin’ horses still bring a smile to Summit Pro Rodeo co-owner Daniel Beard’s face. Like his grandfather before him, he takes pride in his rodeo company, and it starts right here with the newborns.
“I still get lost in the dream of what they’re going to be like. I’d like to fast forward five years to when that horse can actually perform,” Beard said. “You dream about how good it could be. You kind of wish those five years would just fly by so you can see what happens.”
The five years he is talking about is the time it takes to develop, the time it takes to go from foal in the pasture to ready to buck in the arena. But for now, he has three new additions to the herd out on Woodhouse Loop and that’s good.
His breeding schedule is to produce 10 foals a year. The COVID-19 pandemic cut that back to five last year. But he’s back on track, starting with three this week.
Bloodline, breeding, production, it’s all part of the process in developing a productive line of bucking animals. He raises bulls and horses. The horses will eventually tell him whether they’re barebacks or saddle broncs, he said with a smile.
“I have certain lines that I really like. I’m also trying to bring in other companies from around the country that are doing the same things I’m doing. Hopefully, with my progress and their progress, we all get better,” Beard said.
“If I have mares I can breed to their stallion, we’ll trade horses around for a season. There’s a lot of new stuff in the way of genetics going on.”
EVOLVING WITH THE TIMES
As little as 15 years ago, the idea of cloning horses was met with skepticism by the equestrian industry, but the science has come a long way since the arrival of Dolly the sheep in July 1996, according to Horse and Hound.
The first equine clone was born in Idaho in 2003. The birth was described as a milestone in equine genetics and breeding. The first cloned foal arrived in May of 2003 in Italy. In 2005, the same team of scientists was responsible for the birth of a clone of the international endurance champion gelding, again according to Horse and Hound.
“I sent a mare down to Texas to get bred. The vet down there had cloned Bobby Joe Skoal, Harry Vold’s Horse of the Year,” Beard explained. “So, there is a Bobby Joe Skoal clone available. I’m breeding a mare to that clone.”
The Summit Pro Rodeo breeding program is evolving with the times, producing quality bucking stock. Breeding has evolved a great deal since his grandfather Frank Beard established a rodeo company that sent animals to the National Finals Rodeo on a regular basis.
The love of the game is another aspect passed down from generation to generation.
Daniel grew up in a military family that moved from station to station, but summers were always spent in Ellensburg where he learned about the industry from one of the best.
“Frank took me to the NFR, and I was exposed to that stage pretty early,” Daniel said, sitting in his living room reflecting on good times with granddad. “I was probably 18, I had a chance to move around and see things people in the stands didn’t.
“Then Frank retired, and we didn’t go to the NFR anymore. I’m thinking, man I got to get back.”
The Beard family dream circled back around when Daniel’s company began to run a bit of his stock in the bright lights of Thomas Mack Arena at the Super Bowl of Rodeos.
Summit Pro Rodeo saddle bronc Kangaroo Lou contributed to a 91-point ride when she and Hillsdale, Wyoming cowboy Brody Cress won Round 9 at the NFR last year. He’s going to buck Kangaroo Lou at the Daily Record Bares and Broncs here in Ellensburg on May 13-14.
Summit Pro Rodeo has continued to send its share of horses to Las Vegas over the years, but it all starts with hooves on the ground.
They have to walk before they can run. They have to run before they can buck.
If Daniel Beard ever figures out how to fast forward from being born on Wednesday to bucking on Thursday, he won’t need a day job. But for now, three on the ground in a week still brings a smile to his face.
“There’s a couple of things I think are pretty cool,” he said. “There is the story of horses and the story of the people involved. Watching the animals develop, you’re connecting years and generations, and that’s kind of cool.”