Ag Drones NW owner and pilot Bill Kuper puts one of his ag drones through its paces. His drones are designed to apply insecticide or spray applicants to various growing operations throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Ag Drone NW spray drones can carry and dispense liquids or solids in a precise, repeatable way, taking advantage of technology in a safe, reliable protection for specialty crops, eradication of weeds and pests, and seeding after forest fires.
Future Farmers of America Ellensburg chapter Vice President Emily Ryder shares information about drone technology during her presentation to area third graders at Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Kittitas County Events Center.
Ag Drones NW owner and pilot Bill Kuper puts one of his ag drones through its paces. His drones are designed to apply insecticide or spray applicants to various growing operations throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Ag Drone NW spray drones can carry and dispense liquids or solids in a precise, repeatable way, taking advantage of technology in a safe, reliable protection for specialty crops, eradication of weeds and pests, and seeding after forest fires.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Future Farmers of America Ellensburg chapter Vice President Emily Ryder shares information about drone technology during her presentation to area third graders at Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Kittitas County Events Center.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Kittitas County Conservation District project manager Brent Dixon has been using drones to map out projects since 2019.
The technology is certainly nothing new and the use of drones in agriculture has been around for decades. But the possibility of expanding agricultural needs to the bird’s-eye view seems endlessly moving forward.
Drone technology has opened up new possibilities for companies and professionals to use drones in assorted business ventures.
Kittitas County Conservation District project manager Brent Dixon has been using drones to map out projects since 2019.
Ag Drones Northwest owner and chief pilot Bill Kuper has been flying drones since 2012. Cle Elum-based Ag Drones Northwest is dedicated to providing clients with innovative solutions for aerial applications throughout 10 Pacific Northwest counties, including Kittitas County.
Drone technology even filtered down to Generation Next when Future Farmers of America Ellensburg chapter vice president Emily Ryder shared information about drone technology during her presentation at the Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day to area third graders at the Kittitas County Events Center in April.
“I do a lot of mapping and thermal mapping,” Dixon said. “Drones can be used to re-seed forests. It can drop tree seeds and cover more acres in a day than a planting crew can do.
“Drones can go where most people can’t go because of the terrain. Here at the Kittitas County Conservation District, we’ve been using drones since 2019. The best thing for us is it gives the bird’s-eye view that we normally wouldn’t be able to get.”
Kuper started in television as a freelance cameraman for ESPN, ABC and NBC before starting his own production company. Technology has always been intriguing, he said. He’s been involved in drone technology for years but invested in his agriculture business in the last year.
“Drones have been around for years in the Midwest with flat fields of corn or soy. To me, I really enjoy the specialty stuff. I really like the whole idea of working with orchards and vineyards,” said Kuper, whose company was an Enterprise Challenge finalist.
“I love the vineyard environment and the challenge of it. Some of vineyards are so steep that its even ridiculous for the guys with backpacks to get to. So, we can get in and spray where it’s too steep for tractors or you can’t get in there with a helicopter or fixed-wing aircraft because of obstacles.”
The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), he said, can now carry and dispense liquids or solids in a precise, repeatable way, taking advantage of technology in a safe, reliable protection for specialty crops, eradication of weeds and pests, and seeding after forest fires.
“The cool thing about drones, once you build the mission and have it stored, it’s repeatable. You can show up at the site and turn it loose,” Kuper said. “We do a lot of weed control spraying and crop spraying. It’s just a better, more cost-efficient way to go in the way of agriculture.”
Drones can be used for just about every imaginable application, Dixon said.
“We’ve been using the thermal camera for firefighting, being able to find hot spots,” he said. “We use it to clean up after fires. It’s pretty endless what it can be used for.
“Drone technology is the future and more and more people are becoming familiar with it in their daily operations. I foresee farmers and ranchers using a drone to locate livestock or do surveillance on the farm to make sure the irrigation is operation properly. It can give you an idea of what’s going on without needing to do a bunch of driving.”