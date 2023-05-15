Support Local Journalism


The technology is certainly nothing new and the use of drones in agriculture has been around for decades. But the possibility of expanding agricultural needs to the bird’s-eye view seems endlessly moving forward.

Drone technology has opened up new possibilities for companies and professionals to use drones in assorted business ventures.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com