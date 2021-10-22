top story The Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl Street By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The neighborhood restaurant in historical downtown Ellensburg The Huntsman Tavern showcases a rich, buttery steak or rotisserie chicken, prepared over a wood-fired grill. Courtesy photo Courtesy photo The dining room features covers from Vanity Fair magazines dating back to the early 1880s. Courtesy photo Executive chef Efrain Navarrete brings a dynamic flare to the dining experience, served up in the 3,000 square foot dining facility. Courtesy photo The bar serves specialty, craft cocktails. They have over 400 bottles on our shelves and the bartender will mix you up a craft cocktail or pour you a chilled microbrew or a glass of wine to unwind. Here in the Northwest, the newest eatery on Pearl Street features the finest bourbon along with an exquisite menu prepared over a wood-fired grill.The neighborhood restaurant in historical downtown Ellensburg, The Huntsman Tavern, showcases a rich, buttery steak or rotisserie chicken, prepared over a wood-fired grill, as well as craft cocktails, a large wine and craft beer selection.The food and drink flows on the Pearl said co-owner Camis Davis, who along with her husband Bill, used to own The Brix. “I’ve seen Pearl really come together over the years and I really love this street,” Davis said. “I’ve always thought it looked like the show ‘Northern Exposure.’“I’ll come down here at night on a snowy night and it just feels like home.” The menu features American cuisine and elegant tavern favorites. Whether it is a buttery steak or rotisserie or fried chicken, or an 8 oz. They also have in-house ground burger, all cooked over the high heat of apple, cherry, and white oak wood with a hint of mesquite.Executive chef Efrain Navarrete brings a dynamic flare to the dining experience, served up in the 3,000 square foot dining facility."We operate a scratch kitchen and all our ingredients are fresh. Our chef is amazing," said Davis, who employs around 25 people. "We wanted to do something amazing, something we're proud of, and I'm happy with the way it turned out."The bar serves specialty, craft cocktails. They have over 400 bottles on the shelves and the bartender will mix up a craft cocktail or pour a chilled microbrew or a glass of wine. The establishment also offers The Huntsman Tavern's Whiskey Society Membership.Despite the name, The Huntsman Tavern welcomes children with a selective menu as well. Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com 