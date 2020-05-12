Aligning with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to partially reopen state recreational lands while incorporating safety guidelines for COVID-19, most lands owned or managed by The Nature Conservancy in Washington reopened May 5, including lands in the Central Cascades Forest, according to a press release from the organization.
“While we’re pleased to reopen this beautiful forest for recreation, we are asking visitors to be mindful of our policies and of state guidelines,” the release stated. “Motorized recreation has always been prohibited on Cle Elum Ridge, above Ronald, Roslyn and Cle Elum and unfortunately we have seen an increase in violations during the COVID-19 closure.”
At this time, the release states no camping is permitted in the TNC-managed Central Cascades lands. Visitors are asked to limit their group to members of their own households and follow other state guidelines for outdoor recreation. The release asks people not to travel overnight to visit, maintain social distancing on trails, at trailheads and parking lots. Those who are sick or have any symptoms of cold or flu are asked to stay home. People are asked to bring their own food and drink to keep the surrounding communities safe, as well as practicing heightened safety measures while recreating to reduce the impact on local rescue and medical facilities.
The release points out that while fishing and hunting is open within state regulations, the organization asks recreators not to congregate at trail heads, boat launches and access points.
“We’re hoping we can reopen safely with your cooperation,” the organization said in the release. “If we again see overcrowding, it may be necessary to close access to these private lands again. The prevention of the spread of COVID-19 is a responsibility that we all must share to protect our communities and each other.”
TNC offices in Washington remain closed. Some on-the-ground restoration and conservation work deemed “essential” under state guidelines is moving forward, including forest restoration work around Cle Elum. The release asks that recreators be cautious of heavy equipment and forest workers in these areas. Volunteer opportunities in the field remain on hold, although some at-home opportunities are available, with more information available at wanature.org volunteer. People interested in virtual engagement can also access more information via the Central Cascades Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TNCCentralCascades.