A walk through Frontier Village at the fairgrounds gives both children and adults a taste of what it was once like to live in Kittitas County when conveniences like cellular phones and the internet didn’t exist.

Children can try their hand at gold panning, purchase a frosty drink and old-fashioned candy at the general store, and take a shot at the whipsaw in the annual staple at the Kittitas County Fair. Buildings at the village were donated from local families, many of them over a century old.

Over at the blacksmith station, Michael R. Fuller worked creating keychains and heart-shaped horseshoes, all available for purchase by donation. Fuller has been participating in the village showcasing his skills at the forge for approximately five years. Outside of the village, he also serves as a fair veterinarian, a position he has held for almost four decades. He said it is good to be back after having last year’s event cancelled.

“I’m glad to be back,” he said. “Right now, it just feels like it never happened. Everybody’s just going along, going back to life.”

Fuller said he loves manning the blacksmith station during the fair, saying kids often stop by with a plethora of questions to ask him.

“Some hang around a long time and keep talking,” he said. “The older folks will remember what their father did, or they’ll talk about what they’ve wrought. Once in a while you run across someone else that’s doing something in the craft. It’s a great chance to get to interact with everybody.

The constant conversation and sharing of his passion is Fuller’s favorite part of working the blacksmith station in the village. While some people show interest due to the historical aspect, he said others show interest because they have seen television shows dedicated to the craft.

“I learn stuff, and they learn stuff,” he said. “And I like to talk, so there’s that.”

Regardless of their motivation, he said being able to showcase a crucial part of the nation’s history is something he is honored to be a part of.

“It was always there,” he said of blacksmithing. “All the metal work was done by blacksmiths at varying levels, from professionals on down. That’s why every town in the old west had a blacksmith, because that’s what made a town. Everything from transportation to basics like tools, sewing needles, and nails came from them. It’s a foundational skill of everything.”

PACKING HEAT

Across the way from the blacksmith station, Larry Howard sat inside a cabin showcasing his collection of approximately three dozen firearms. Many of the weapons are old-fashioned black powder rifles and pistols, while others showed the advancements made during the early 20th century. He’s been bringing his firearms to the fair for approximately five years, telling visitors to the village about the history of firearms in the West.

The oldest firearm in Howard’s collection in the village is a German rifle made in 1842, while his favorite guns in the collection are two lever action rifles, one of which was built around the turn of the century.

“They both shoot a big heavy cartridge,” he said. “They’re powerful. You can hunt any kind of game with them.”

A longtime history buff, Howard said he became interested in firearms as a child, and his collection blossomed as he grew older. Growing up, he said his passion for the sport differed from that of his father.

“He liked guns, but to him they were just a tool,” he said. “He treated them just like a tool. They weren’t anything special. He’d take them hunting, clean them, and put them away.”

Howard said his collection of firearms fits into the fabric of the frontier village because of the place firearms had in the settlement of the west.

“This country wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for guns,” he said. “We couldn’t have survived.”

