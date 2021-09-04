The past comes alive at Frontier Village By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Fairgoers take a shot at the whipsaw at Frontier Village Friday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Larry Howard shows off a German black powder muzzleloader built in the 1840’s at Frontier Village Friday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record A child rides the barrel horse at Frontier Village Friday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Fairgoers purchase goods at the general store in frontier village Friday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Michael R Fuller shows off his blacksmithing skills at frontier village Friday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Michael R Fuller shows off his blacksmithing skills at frontier village Friday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record A child pans for gold in frontier village Friday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A walk through Frontier Village at the fairgrounds gives both children and adults a taste of what it was once like to live in Kittitas County when conveniences like cellular phones and the internet didn’t exist.Children can try their hand at gold panning, purchase a frosty drink and old-fashioned candy at the general store, and take a shot at the whipsaw in the annual staple at the Kittitas County Fair. Buildings at the village were donated from local families, many of them over a century old.Over at the blacksmith station, Michael R. Fuller worked creating keychains and heart-shaped horseshoes, all available for purchase by donation. Fuller has been participating in the village showcasing his skills at the forge for approximately five years. Outside of the village, he also serves as a fair veterinarian, a position he has held for almost four decades. He said it is good to be back after having last year’s event cancelled. “I’m glad to be back,” he said. “Right now, it just feels like it never happened. Everybody’s just going along, going back to life.”Fuller said he loves manning the blacksmith station during the fair, saying kids often stop by with a plethora of questions to ask him.“Some hang around a long time and keep talking,” he said. “The older folks will remember what their father did, or they’ll talk about what they’ve wrought. Once in a while you run across someone else that’s doing something in the craft. It’s a great chance to get to interact with everybody.The constant conversation and sharing of his passion is Fuller’s favorite part of working the blacksmith station in the village. While some people show interest due to the historical aspect, he said others show interest because they have seen television shows dedicated to the craft.“I learn stuff, and they learn stuff,” he said. “And I like to talk, so there’s that.”Regardless of their motivation, he said being able to showcase a crucial part of the nation’s history is something he is honored to be a part of. “It was always there,” he said of blacksmithing. “All the metal work was done by blacksmiths at varying levels, from professionals on down. That’s why every town in the old west had a blacksmith, because that’s what made a town. Everything from transportation to basics like tools, sewing needles, and nails came from them. It’s a foundational skill of everything.”PACKING HEATAcross the way from the blacksmith station, Larry Howard sat inside a cabin showcasing his collection of approximately three dozen firearms. Many of the weapons are old-fashioned black powder rifles and pistols, while others showed the advancements made during the early 20th century. He’s been bringing his firearms to the fair for approximately five years, telling visitors to the village about the history of firearms in the West.The oldest firearm in Howard’s collection in the village is a German rifle made in 1842, while his favorite guns in the collection are two lever action rifles, one of which was built around the turn of the century.“They both shoot a big heavy cartridge,” he said. “They’re powerful. You can hunt any kind of game with them.”A longtime history buff, Howard said he became interested in firearms as a child, and his collection blossomed as he grew older. Growing up, he said his passion for the sport differed from that of his father.“He liked guns, but to him they were just a tool,” he said. “He treated them just like a tool. They weren’t anything special. He’d take them hunting, clean them, and put them away.”Howard said his collection of firearms fits into the fabric of the frontier village because of the place firearms had in the settlement of the west.“This country wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for guns,” he said. “We couldn’t have survived.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Sept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleLetter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching studentsSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to change Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter