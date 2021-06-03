National acts are going back on the road and there’s going to be music in the air this summer with pandemic restrictions in Washington expected to be rescinded by the end of June.
The Gorge Amphitheatre is gearing up with the three-day Watershed Festival July 30 through Aug. 1 with the top country acts headed north. There’s also three days in August with jam band Phish and perennial Gorge favorite Dave Matthews for three days in September. For the full schedule visit Gorge Amphitheatre George | Ticketsonsale.
A little closer to home, multi-platinum recording artist Joe Nichols is scheduled to bring his Country Western show to the Kittitas Valley Event Center July 4 for Patriot Night Under the Lights.
In fact, the parks and eateries, wineries and taprooms have live music on tap this summer as America and the Kittitas Valley settles into a sense of normalcy.
“We added two additional concerts this year for the Concerts in the Park, which will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Parks and Recreation director Brad Case said. “The location is yet to be determined due to the uncertainty around COVID restrictions. We’ll know more in upcoming weeks, but we have a full schedule planned.”
Cornerstone Pie will serve up an interesting selection of sounds at the bandstand out back, Owner Mark Holloway said he plans to allow approximately 150 in the outdoor venue on Fourth Avenue.
“It’s going to be great and we’re looking forward to getting back to having live music again,” he said. “We are requiring all the acts that play be fully vaccinated and our staff will continue to wear masks as a precaution. It’s an outdoor venue, so that’s good. But we are installing patio fans to give us a little more circulation that we think will help.”
The Pretty Fair Beer taproom just celebrated its anniversary in the 420 Building on Pearl Street. Co-owner Karissa Witthuhn christened the back patio with live music during the anniversary celebration and said she’s ready with a summer schedule.
“I think the music makes the atmosphere more fun,” she said. “Our goal is to have someone booked for every Saturday. Right now, we’re still booking bands. After June 30 we’ll be able to have more people inside and out on the patio.
“Live music at our grand opening went really well and we’re looking to continue that.”
The local bands and musical acts have been chomping at the bit to get out and lay it down hot, and they’ll have that opportunity to play in front of a crowd soon enough.
Acts like Spiced Rye are booked at both the Thrall & Dodge and Wheel Line Cider wineries all summer, as well as the Concerts in the Park. Look for Ellensburg classic rock band Chuck Boom at a couple of different venues. Roslyn guitarist Micah J makes his way down valley to play at both the Pretty Fair Beer and Cornerstone Pie locations. Gospel singer Mel Peterson will have her band on schedule at the Gard Vintners, Wheel Line Cider and Cornerstone Pie.
Nashville singer, songwriter Clayton Kaiser will get in some work July 2 at Cornerstone Pie and Yakima group Jayleigh and the Lost Boys are on tap at the Gard Vintners July 16.
There will be a song in the air this summer and the best way to stay in touch with the full schedule is to visit the various websites and Facebook pages to stay in tune.
City of Ellensburg – Concerts in the Park
All shows from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 22: Sam Densmore (Oregon. Folk Rock)
July 29: Under The Covers Band (Ellensburg. Dance/Rock Covers 70’s0
Aug. 5: Nomi (Seattle soul singer)
Aug. 12: Spiced Rye (Ellensburg acoustic duo)
August 19: DedElectric (Ellensburg/Seattle. progressive/alternative)
Aug. 26: Hi Crime (Seattle. Indie/Pop)
All shows begin at 7 p.m.
July 31: Mel Peterson and Band
Aug. 20: Under The Covers Band
All shows begin at 7 p.m.
June 5: The Seattle-based wife and husband duo Preacher’s Flask play music inspired by soul, country, folk, and more. Featuring a mix of originals and covers.
June 26: Roslyn favorite Micah J has opened up for major country stars, and played music all over the Pacific Northwest. Micah also plays Latin and Afro-Cuban Jazz, and Jazz Combo styles.
Spiced Rye – June 12 and 24, July 18, Aug. 8 and 22
All other weekends are open mike night
July 16 — Jayleigh and the Lost Boys
Old Skool’s Clothing Store
Owner Carol Cox expects to start the open mike night back up, but doesn’t have any dates firmed up just yet. Keep an eye out on Old Skool’s Facebook page.
Look for the full lineup for Rockin’ the Red Horse on the Facebook page.