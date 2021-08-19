It feels a lot like that building storm on Monday Night Football when Hank Williams Jr. busts a note and sings that epic line, “Are you ready for some football?”
Ellensburg has been ready for quite some time. Rodeo is on the way and its time to kick up the heels and turn it loose with the return of Hoedown in the Downtown on Sept. 1 to get the party started.
The night will feature local favorites Billy Maguire and Jeff Dermond, then blow the lid off the night with the music of the Dusty 45s.
“We plan on doing it bigger than ever because we weren’t able to do it last year,” said Ellensburg Downtown Association board president Kelle Dvorak Vandenberg.
“This is the social kickoff to the Ellensburg Rodeo. The Dusty 45s are one of the best rockabilly bands I’ve ever seen. My favorite thing about this band is the finale. Billy Joe Huels is a mean trumpet player and these guys have been rockin’ the Pacific Northwest for over 25 years.”
The Seattle-based touring quartet had a reputation for high-octane music well before Huels developed his visual trademark when he sets fire to his trumpet for his last song.
The Dusty 45s have seven recordings. The 2014 album, “Live and On Fire”, showcases the best of their bold and brassy sound recorded live in Seattle. Huels and the band are currently working on a new recording, due out later this year.
Current members of The Dusty 45s include Jerry Battista (lead guitar), Rod Cook (guitar) Robin Cady (upright bass), and Kohen Burrill (drums). They have shared the stage with several greats including, Lyle Lovett, Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Lucinda Williams, Leann Rhymes, Michael Franti and Spearhead.
Maguire and Dermond counter with their unique acoustic duo style with Maguire on vocals, guitar and harmonica and Dermond on the upright bass.
“Jeff is really fun to play with, he’s good,” Maguire said. “Sometimes I sit back and say play around a little bit Jeff. He’ll attack that thing and bend some strings and have some fun with that.