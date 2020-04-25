During the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court pageant, judges asked Cora Clift and the other contestants to define the Western Way of Life.
All five did an admirable job selecting different aspects of what it means, and maybe that’s why America’s future is so able to adapt in a changing world under the impact of the state-ordered stay at home order to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Clift will be the first to tell you the best social distancing is sitting in the saddle on your favorite horse, wind in your hair, out back where you can’t see anything man made.
“The best view you can have is from the back of a horse,” the 17-year-old Ellensburg High School junior said.
Growing up on a ranch, she said, has prepared her for some of the disciplines and disappointments of what’s going on in the world around her, with the various cancellations and the governor’s stay at home policy.
The pandemic has factored into her activities in the Future Farmer’s of America, 4-H, her own rodeo schedule and her duties as the Ellensburg Rodeo Queen. But she addresses it all with a sense of pride and dignity.
PANDEMIC
“The quarantine has affected me a lot. Right now, I haven’t been involved in the basic stuff right now. Being on the (Ellensburg Rodeo) Royal Court, getting ready for school takes a lot of time. But I am still pretty involved,” she said.
“We were going to go to Canada for the Calgary Stampede on the Fourth of July. But they canceled it (Thursday). It hit all us girls pretty hard because we really wanted to represent Ellensburg (on the international stage). A lot of the rodeos are rescheduling, so we’re hoping to be able to do our duties once it starts up again.”
WESTERN HERITAGE
In her talk on Western heritage that night, she touched on how folks out West deal with adversity, how to Cowboy Up, so to speak. It doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt when something you really want doesn’t happen. It just means you hold your head high and do the best you can,
She’s been actively involved in helping her parents raise cattle and hay on their farm.
She’s been the president of the Washington Junior Charolais Association, a member of the Junior Angus Association and the secretary of her 4-H club — Grow ‘em and Show ‘em.
The marketing and agri-business portion of the FFA has been a big part of her life for quite some time. The pandemic has also reared its ugly head in that world. For the first time in 50 years, the National FFA Organization’s Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) won’t occur this summer. Social distancing and quarantine procedures have had an impact in other areas.
FUTURE FARMERS
“FFA is such a great organization. You don’t even have to be a farm kid to benefit from the different programs,” said Clift, the daughter of Kerry and Brigid Clift.
“It’s disappointing that our state finals have been canceled because that’s how we get to go to nationals. It’s had a pretty big effect on our competition. We’re waiting to see how everything goes, and hopefully precautions are put in place and we get to go to nationals and stuff like that.”
There’s that word again — hope. She knows America’s going to ride this thing out and come out the other side stronger and better. Positive thinking, family and endurance was part of her talk to the Royal Court audience. Just keep moving forward with head held high.
ONLINE SCHOOL
Like all students around the country, going to school online is about making some adjustments. Still, not to see your friends every day or get your lessons face-to-face. Way different.
“It’s so weird going to school online. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. I’m not a text person at all, but we’re starting to figure it out,” said Clift. whose family raises purebred Charolais cattle. “It’s so hard to be sitting in the house doing school work when I could be outside doing something, riding my horse, getting cattle, just doing something outside.”
Yep, she’s got a little cabin fever like the rest of the world. She’s been roping since the Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering Stampede school committee named her Miss Spirit of the West as a sixth-grader, maybe a little earlier.
RODEO
She prefers break-away roping and team roping, as compared to riding barrels or goat tying. She hasn’t committed yet, but Texas A&M has offered her a rodeo scholarship when she’s ready.
She still holds onto that Spirit of the West mindset she was responsible for as a little girl. COVID-19 or not, you get through stuff with friends and family – that’s how it’s done out west and that’s good enough for Cora Clift.