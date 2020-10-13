COVID-19 restrictions may have taken away the ability to gather to support a cause, but it does not take away the needs or the desire of people to help others.
Facing the dilemma of not being able to hold an annual fundraising event, The Gretchen Weller Foundation is taking its call for support online.
A cancer diagnosis could be devastating to many families, who will need emotional and financial support. The Gretchen Weller Foundation is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families who have been affected by cancer.
Normally, the foundation has a fundraiser in October that nets them around $10-12,000. However, the fundraiser was canceled this year due to COVID.
Gretchen Weller, a mother of three in Ellensburg, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. According to foundation media director Debbie Rowden, her friends wanted to help her through this difficult time.
According to Rowden, Weller told her friends she already had all the help and support she needed, but there are other people in the community who weren’t as lucky, and her friends should help them instead. As a result, the Gretchen Weller Foundation was formed.
“I am constantly amazed at the heart and the generosity of the foundation board members, and also the community,” Weller said. “It has been such a generous community that steps up time and time again, whether they know the person they are helping or not.”
Weller is also amazed at how much the foundation has grown in the last five to six years. It started with three women who wanted to help others, now there are 11 people (including Weller herself) on the foundation board.
They have helped over 111 people and raised more than $65,000. Most of the people help have lived in the Ellensburg area, but foundation organizers are trying to reach out the Upper County residents as well.
The foundation doesn’t pay for medical expenses caused by cancer, instead, they help families with other needs that arise.
This usually means buying gas or groceries. Sometimes it means helping with yard work or cleaning someone’s house. Occasionally, they will arrange to have pictures taken of families who might lose someone due to cancer. This way the family will always have photos of their loved ones. Rowden said they really just want to provide the family with any help they may need.
“What we do when we get a referral is try to figure out what the family needs most of all,” Rowden said. “Sometimes they don’t even know what they need, it’s too early in the diagnoses. So we brainstorm what kinds of things might be helpful.”