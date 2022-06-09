If you asked Ronee Jones five years ago what she would be doing today, the answer wouldn’t be earning her bachelor of science degree in accounting and looking to finish her master’s in the future.
The 51-year-old grandmother worked for 20 years in a telecommunications company as an operation specialist, but never really enjoyed her work, it was just a job to her. When she was five years from retirement, the company removed her position and gave it to her manager. She was given the choice of a new position or leave with severance.
“It was kinda like they wanted me to start over again, so I took the severance,” Jones said.
She used the company’s offer of a retraining program to attend Renton Technical College (RTC), where she took her first accounting class and discovered she loved it.
“There is no time limit, and that is something I am learning, there is no time limit as far as when you should go back to school,” Jones said.
After two years, she was encouraged by RTC academic counselor, Laura Knight, to transfer her credits to Central Washington University. Jones took her advice and began taking classes at CWU Kent.
As a junior, she met a professor of accounting Jenny Cravens, who helped put Jones on the path to graduation. Jones said without Cravens, she would not be where she is today. Cravens took her to accounting events hosted by CWU where she was able to connect with accounting firms, and got interviews from four of them and job offers from two. This was all before she graduated, but the firm (Shannon and Associates) was willing to work around her classwork.
It was also as a junior when Jones realized she wanted to do more than just accounting, she wanted to teach accounting classes as a summer (adjunct) professor, at the very school she studied at, CWU Kent. To reach this goal, she is going to have to spend another year studying for her master’s.
“The professors that I have right now, I love them and they are great teachers, but they don’t look like me,” Jones said. “I want, especially in the accounting program, students to see black and brown people and know that they can do this too. It’s like ‘if she can do it, then I definitely can do it.’”
Jones walked with her graduating class June 5, completing a goal she has had since she has for 30 years. She had taken the occasional college class here and there over the years, but if you asked her, she never thought she would earn the degree.
“It was just a feeling of accomplishment that I did it,” Jones said. “It doesn’t even matter how long it took, the point is, I did it. I was able to obtain a four-year degree like I wanted to way back in my 20s. It was a feeling of surrealness, a feeling of pride, I actually cried at one point.”