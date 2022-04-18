Living in this neck of the woods, folks have come to understand the old adage, “When it rains, it pours.”
This week it’s going to be raining down music on Ellensburg with an extraordinary lineup of talent and wide variety sounds to enjoy.
Old Skool's Music Night will feature the return of Americana singer/songwriter Joseph Hunter Duncan, along with local superstar Star Anna and fan favorite Hard as Folk on Thursday night in the music room at the record store on Main Street.
That same night, the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series will continue during Jazz Appreciation Month with a Central Washington University Jazz combo called Lady Cats. The show will be live and streamed on Eburgradio.org.
On Sunday afternoon, Gallery One Visual Arts Center will continue with its Guitar in the Gallery Series featuring the classical expertise of Pacific Lutheran University professor Elizabeth C D Brown.
LOCAL TALENT
“I was born and raised here. It’s definitely my hometown. I’ve played a lot of various places throughout the years, but this is my favorite place to play,” Star Anna said last summer after a performance at Old Skool during the 23rd Jazz in the Valley.
“This is the place that I’m happiest to play because I started here.”
Star Anna Constantina Krogstie Banford — Star Anna to her fans — still calls the Kittitas Valley home despite living despite living and playing in Seattle throughout the mid-2000s.
In several ways, her new song “Follow My Instincts,” is her journey through the music industry, as well as the pandemic world.
In 2016, she performed the entirety of David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust” backed by the Synergia Northwest Orchestra at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle.
ON TOUR
Star Anna will share the stage with singer/songwriter Joseph Hunter Duncan, who is currently on tour with seven upcoming shows that will include Ashland, Oregon, Tacoma and Seattle, along with a stop in Ellensburg in between.
Duncan has spent the better part of a decade touring and releasing albums under various monikers and projects and is now releasing music under his own name. He has released three EP’s and several singles over the past three years. His release, “Always On My Mind” crafts a swirling, shoegaze-tinged pop-folk.
CLASSICAL GUITAR
Elizabeth C D Brown comes to the Guitar in the Gallery Concert Series fresh off a performance at the Pacific Lutheran University Guitar Festival back in March.
She is a specialist in standard classical guitar as well as various early guitars and lutes and very active performer throughout the Pacific Northwest, giving an average of 50 concerts a year.
Her career includes concerts in Berkeley, California, and Cleveland, performing as the soloist in Vivaldi’s “Concerto in D,” and a 10-performance run of Monteverdi’s Ulysses in Seattle and San Francisco.
ALL THAT JAZZ
The Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series continues in the 420 Building Loft with a showcase of Wildcat jazz talent, giving Jazz Appreciation Month an added dimension.
The six-member CWU combo Lady Cats will introduce a varied style to both radio audience and a live audience. The show will be streamed from 7 to 8 p.m. and certainly welcome a live audience upstairs in the loft.
“We played for KMKX.org in Seattle earlier this month. It was really cool. We got to go to Oxley’s in North Bend and play some good music together,” vocalist Mairede Rising said. “We try to dip our toes into every kind of jazz we can.
“It's super fun to play for a live audience. But basically, we just jam and have a good time. We study a lot of jazz at Central, but something we don’t we don’t do enough is the blues, so we try to include a blues number or two into our set.”
The group includes Mairead Rising (vocals), Amy Boedigheimer (trumpet), Chloe Pierce (alto saxophone), Brea Pierce (bass), Becky Griswold (keyboards).
Zack Mauts will be on drums Thursday night.