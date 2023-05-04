Support Local Journalism


For the past 30 days, the exhibit in the McGiffin Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery has been a combination of fire and ice, oil and water, and a vision of fine art and chemistry.

First Friday Art Walk patrons will get one last look at the visionary technique of Tarra Hall-Ward’s interpretations of chemical concepts and theories.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com