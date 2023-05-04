First Friday Art Walk patrons will get one last look at the visionary technique of Tarra Hall-Ward’s interpretations of chemical concepts and theories in the McGiffin Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Tarra Hall-Ward’s work reveals the nature of our world and the domains that form it. Each piece seems to reveal one of the unlimited and complex building blocks of life.
Dark Moon Craft Beer has the photographic work of Verne Rainey Ellensburg Ranch-Photography
For the past 30 days, the exhibit in the McGiffin Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery has been a combination of fire and ice, oil and water, and a vision of fine art and chemistry.
The local artist will be on hand for an artist reception Friday, along with Sam Albright, whose work is in the main gallery.
“The process starts with a lot of research, pulling heavily from the science, education background,” Hall-Ward said. “I’ll ask myself how can this concept become an art piece.
“I have one piece in the show right now is oil and water and the other is red wine, vinegar and oil. I’m playing with the concept that oil and water don’t mix because of the distances in their molecular structure. I find how to represent the chemistry that’s happening between them.”
Hall-Ward is a double major in fine art and chemistry at Central Washington University, and one of those people that came to Ellensburg to attend CWU and decided to stay.
“Ellensburg has a way of grabbing ahold of you,” said Hall-Ward, who also teaches art classes at Gallery One Visual Arts Center.
Her art doesn’t necessarily require understanding to the complex process as it does enjoy and embracing the ideal that oil and water don’t have to mix to create a visual splendor, Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said.
“Tarra’s work eloquently reveals what research in neuroscience confirms, the human experience is about creativity,” Lennon said. “Art requires an interaction with the audience that is equally interdependent on physical, biological and neurological foundations.
“Tarra’s work reveals the nature of our world and the domains that form it. Each piece seems to reveal one of the unlimited and complex building blocks of life. And their inherent beauty.”
The First Friday Art Walk has a way of offering a variety of creative juices and the May version will do just that in the galleries and locations around town.
Austin Smith has a show of mixed media up at the NuWave Gallery on Third Avenue. The Ellensburg artist’s work is featured in both public and private collections throughout the Pacific Northwest.
But in May, he’s home with a body of work to inspire an emotional perspective through both abstract and figurative compositions.
There is a lot going on at The Palace Gallery on Fourth Avenue with the Subversive Stitch collaborative textile exhibition. The group exhibition explores the dynamic art of textiles and creates connections with artists, locally and nationally, working in this medium.
Contributing visual textile artists include Hanna Terra Harrison, Tabitha Klucking, Cassie Stone, Robin Mayberry, Olive Buvit, Danney Parkins, Ace Fields, Ginger Toomey, Jackie Galbraith, Emma Freeman, Becky Parmenter, Mary Diefenbach Duke, Anna Moore and Crista Ann Ames.
Also: Dark Moon Craft Beer has the photographic work of Verne Rainey Ellensburg Ranch-Photography with live music at 6 p.m,; Carolyn Thurston is exploring the stunning natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest through her camera in the main gallery at John L. Scott Realty; and local fan favorites the Killdeer String Band will bring the gypsy, Celtic, folk sound back to The Gard Vintners from 6-8 p.m.