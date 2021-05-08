Thorp artist Justin Gibbens is drawn to the amazingly weird human relationship to the animal kingdom, which he layers into complex and intricate detail throughout his work.
His exhibits throughout the Pacific Northwest bring to life what he sees and visualizes in his adventures spotting birds and chasing reptilian inhabitants of the natural world in search of an unexplainable order.
He has several collections on display, including Grinnell College, Microsoft, 4Culture/King County, the city of Seattle, the MAC Museum and the Washington State Arts Commission.
He is represented by G. Gibson Gallery in Seattle and Elizabeth Leach Gallery in Portland. His latest exhibit, “Birds and Beasts” will go up at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane on May 15 in conjunction with “American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon.”
“The main exhibition that’s going to be showcased throughout the summer season is an exhibition John James Audubon, prints and originals. Being a history and nature enthusiast myself, that’s where my own work leads,” said Gibbens, who was the recipient of a 2019 McMillen Foundation MAC Fellowship.
“I offer a contemporary counterpoint to the Audubon show. People will be able to see contemporary art with similar themes and similar imagery. My work parallels his is some ways. Truth be told, Audubon is one of my major influences and inspirations in terms of stylistically how I work up my bird imagery.”
Gibbens is trained in both scientific illustration and traditional Chinese fine line painting — a skill set that he employs in his oftentimes subversive zoological watercolor drawings. He tends to make that natural connection, blending scientific knowledge with imagination, drawing from both real-life specimens and natural history, he said.
“Audubon’s renderings have a realistic life flight to them and that has always been inspiring to me,” Gibbens said. “I pick up on some of that, so it’s awesome to be involved in this show.”
Gibbens grew up in Eastern Washington and received a bachelor of arts in painting from Central Washington University in 1998 followed by a Scientific Illustration Certificate from University of Washington in 2003. He is a founding member of Punch Projects, a rural artist collective. Gibbens was the recipient of a 2006 Pollock-Krasner Foundation Award, a 2008 Artist Trust Fellowship Award.
In addition to his studio practice, Gibbens has adapted his images for larger-scale mural projects including the legendary creatures that appear under the BNSF tunnel on Post Street in downtown Spokane.
“In a time when our attention spans are fleeting and our experience of nature is becoming increasingly mediated as we are tethered to our devices (not to mention orders to shelter in place), Gibbens finds that the discipline of painting with watercolor, ink and brush to be a meditative and worthwhile exercise,” according to the exhibit website.
“Gibbens uses the conventions of natural history illustration and traditional Chinese painting in surprising and unconventional ways.”