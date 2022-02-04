THORP - Justin Colt Beckman’s work is nationally renowned.
He’s had work up at the Art Share in Los Angeles; The Museum of Art in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; G.A.S.P. in Boston, Mass., and the Tacoma Art Museum’s 8th Northwest Biennial.
The past recipient of an Artist Trust Gap Grant and a 4-Culture Site-Specific Project Grant has work in the permanent collection at Tacoma Art Museum. He’s also been on exhibit at The Frye Art Museum in Seattle, the Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts, and 3rd Ward in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Beckman’s been around, and now he can add the Thorpe Fire House Gallery to that elite list. Beckman, who did the two-story mural at The Hotel Windrow, will be showing some of his video work at gallery in February as part of PUNCH Projects presents.
The Timeline Selections from 25 years of film and video by Justin Colt Beckman will be on display on Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the Thorp Fire House from noon to 4 p.m.
PUNCH has created First Saturday Art Walk in conjunction with the Ellensburg art walk on the first Friday of every month to give art patrons another opportunity to see and experience incredible art created by local artists.
“Punch Projects will be your streaming headquarters this month. provided you enjoy weirdo art flix made by our resident cosmopolite turned yokel Justin Colt Beckman,” said PUNCH vice president of marketing Justin Gibbens.
“Based around an investigation of the unique characteristics of small-town life and the rural landscape, Beckman’s work explores the dichotomy of urban and rural cultures and their associated stereotypes. Essentially a city boy with country boy tendencies.”
He uses design, photography and film, site-specific works, and new-media to engage with and better understand his rural surroundings.”
Beckman received a BFA from Art Center College of Design in 1998 and an MFA from Central Washington University in 2008.
He is an assistant professor of graphic design at CWU and enjoys a rural lifestyle with a home and studio.
He is also a founding member of PUNCH Projects, a rural arts collective.