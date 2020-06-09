“Please honk for the graduates,” was how Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins instructed those in attendance of the 2020 graduation ceremony Friday to show their support. This was because the ceremony was altered for the safety of everyone due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The “drive-in” graduation had families park their cars on the football field so they could watch the ceremony. Speakers would come up one at a time, and the microphone would be disinfected after each one. The cars in attendance would honk instead of clap after each speaker.
The ceremony was live streamed to everyone who couldn’t attend. The recording of the livestream can be found on the Thorp School District website. Perkins thanked the people at Central Washington University for attending and live streaming the ceremony. It went so well, he is likely to have all future graduation ceremonies live streamed. He said they are going to make the best out of this unfortunate situation, and “make lemonade out of lemons.”
“It was really appreciated, people can sit in their vehicles or be at home and watch the graduation,” Perkins said.
For Perkins, an in-person graduation was important, and knowing that they could host a ceremony as safely as possible made it worth the risk. His thinking was there are milestones in life that everyone needs to experience, whether it be getting married, starting a family or graduating from high school.
“There is a lot of talk about the physical well-being of our kids, which is the quarantine and all that, but people need to remember there is the mental health and well-being of our students that is very very important,” he said. “It is so important to get those moments, because you got enough stress in your life, you need those moments where you get a great feeling. They got that feeling that night.”
Many speeches addressed the chaotic world we are currently in, a world with an international virus and protests. Valedictorian Faith Larson spoke about her experience with adversity.
Near the start of her freshman year, she had an epileptic attack. For her, this was her greatest moment of adversity, she managed to get through it with the help of her teachers and her friends.
She said being in a small school brought everyone close together. She told the member of the class of 2020 that no matter the adversity they face, they can power through.
As superintendent, of a small school, Perkins got to know all the students really well. Communication between students and staff at Thorp was simple, which helped the district organize the graduation.
Perkins thanked school counselor Student Services Coordinator Laura Jones for her work organizing the graduation. He said they never would have been able to do it without her help. Jones acted as the host during the graduation, introducing each speaker.
Perkins told the graduating class of 2020 that even though the world currently seems to be falling apart, there is hope. He knows there is hope because the world keeps putting people like them into it. The future will be bright because of these students.