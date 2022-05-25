Drama is back at Thorp School, and staff, students, and parents couldn’t be happier about the development.
The drama club is putting on its inaugural play next week, a charming rendition of Neil Simon’s “Fools,” which will have four showings beginning on June 1. Almost 20 students from grades six through 12 will participate in the production.
The play first debuted on Broadway in 1981 and takes place in a fictional village in Ukraine called Kulyenchikov during the late 19th century. The plot revolves around a schoolteacher taking a new job educating the daughter of the village doctor and his wife, and the schoolteacher soon learns there is a curse on the village that makes everyone stupid.
Thorp School paraprofessionals Seth Wiswell and Hunter Thomas helped the students get the drama club off the ground around the beginning of 2022. Former theater kids themselves, the two said they learned the school hadn’t had a drama club in about five years. In conversations with the school’s principal and students, they found that the idea was ready to take wings and develop into reality.
“We all got together in January and this little club happened,” Wiswell said. “We have close to 20 students participating.”
In the beginning, Wiswell and Thomas weren’t sure how many students would commit to the club, so they picked the Simon play for the spring production because they felt a musical would be too complicated. “Fools” ended up being a perfect fit for the students.
“The main message of the show is that just because people tell you something your whole life doesn’t mean it’s true,” Wiswell.
As the club began to develop and more students signed on, both Wiswell and Thomas said they were pleasantly surprised about the number of participants.
“When we first started, we had to double cast because there were so many students that wanted to do it,” she said. “Then we lost some kids to sports, and other activities as they decided what they liked and didn’t like. It’s to be expected.”
With the success of creating the club, Thomas said it is their goal to produce two shows next year, including a musical. As the community comes out of the COVID restrictions, she said the activity is a great opportunity to get the students active.
“It’s awesome to see,” she said. “I know at the beginning it was a struggle with the masks and seeing everyone’s expressions. Having everyone together, it’ll bring back some normalcy I think.”
STUDENT EXCITEMENT
During a recent rehearsal of the play, much of the cast was excited to talk about their experiences with the play’s production. Twelfth-grader Cavanaugh Hoff, the only senior on the cast said he got involved in the club out of his passion for writing and acting.
“It’s been really great so far,” he said of the production. “The first couple weeks you’re nervous getting your lines down, but the last two weeks we’ve been practicing the show as one cohesive thing. It’s felt awesome to see it all come together.”
Seventh-grader Kylie Watkins was one of the original students who showed interest in creating the club, having acted in a few productions before “Fools.” She said the process has been exciting to see develop, and she’s loving her part as the village villain.
“Being the villain is always fun,” she said. “He’s kind of full of himself, which is kind of funny. He’s not very smart either.”
Sixth-grader Riley Wilfong said she wasn’t familiar with Neil Simon before the play, and this is her first dramatic production.
“This is really fun,” she said. “It’s a way of showing my emotions. Our whole family has been involved in drama, and I’m really enjoying it. I would like to do it again.”
Ninth-grader Briley Sorenson plays a fish vendor who sells flowers due to the stupidity curse. She said she has enjoyed learning the plot of “Fools” over the past months.
“I think they picked a really good play for a first production,” she said. “It’s not simple, but it’s easy to learn. The whole school wasn’t really expecting too many people to join, but we had a great turnout and it’s been a really fun experience.”
Ninth-grader Timothy Plesha plays the village cow, which he said has been a hilarious experience.
“It’s pretty hard to forget your lines,” he said of the part. “I’ve never been in a play before, so it’s exciting. I saw all the people joining, and I love seeing new faces and meeting new people. You build new relationships with them because of having to act together.”
Sixth-grader Kaden Galliger plays the village butcher, who sleeps upside down because of the stupidity curse.
“I have a dog,” he said with a smile. “A very comedic person probably wrote this, and he put his heart and soul into it.”
Eighth-grader Possum Miller’s father ran the drama club at the school when it previously existed, and she said the new incarnation has been an enjoyable experience.
“We walk around school, and if we see other cast members, we make references to the show and stuff,” she said.
Eighth-grader Anna Deline plays the village shepherd in the production. She had previously acted in the “Wizard of Oz” and a Christmas production when she was younger. When she found out about the club forming, she said she was excited to be a part.
“I love being with friends,” she said. “Working together, growing together, having fun.”