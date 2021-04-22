Thorp School student Elly Pollock laughed at the ideal that if John Clymer could go from a small, rural community to international acclaim, maybe the next great Central Washington artist will come out of Thorp.
“Maybe,” she conceded, not really convinced.
Pollock is a thinker and a dreamer, a painter, a drawer, likes to work with pen and ink and a little bit of charcoal. Like many of her generation, graphic design and computer enhancement is an interesting medium.
She grew up in Ellensburg, but likes the intimate setting of a small school district. Pollock will be one of 27 Thorp art students whose work will be on display in the Picasso Gallery at the Gallery One Visual Arts Center, beginning May 7.
Like Thorp professional artist Justin Gibbens, whose work will be a secondary exhibit alongside the American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane later in May, the Thorp School District will be a major secondary display to Gallery One’s Open Show featuring 100 of Kittitas County’s finest professional artists.
The Thorp art community is well represented.
“It is so great that my students have this opportunity,” Thorp art teacher /IGNITE coordinator Drew Liedtke said. “As soon I knew we were going to do this, I started to let the kids know. They were super excited to have this opportunity to show their work in such a public setting, and that it would be taken seriously.”
Pollock’s contribution is a combination of drawing and technology, she said.
“I drew it out first, then I pasted it onto Adobe and recreated it onto a piece of wood,” she explained. “It’s challenging, but that’s what makes it fun. I like to draw simple things like mushrooms or landscapes. I don’t really like drawing in a setting. I come up with ideas as they come into my head. But it’s a lot of fun creating something special.
“This exhibit at Gallery One is pretty nerve wracking, really. I did take a few classes there when I was in elementary school. It was cool, so to be able to go back with my work now is pretty special.”
Gallery One has historically supported young artists with instruction and supplies, but because of the pandemic it hasn’t been able to show that support as much. Executive director Monica Miller said the gallery does plan to showcase more art students work down the road.
“We want to acknowledge art is an integral part of children’s education. The curriculum helps children gain the 21st century skills of communication that benefits them in other areas of society like science, mathematics and technology, as well as helps develop their creativity.
“It all starts somewhere. I can’t tell you how many people call our gallery when we feature kids’ work. The community can expect to see more of this.”
Liedtke said art patrons can expect the full gamut with this exhibit, anywhere from elementary students and their development, to a more processed understanding with the middle school artists and finally his most advanced level high school students.
“Some of the best work is created by elementary students. It is incredibly immediate, thoughtful and clever. It’s not about craftsmanship at that point,” he said. “With the middle school work, that’s when we start to see them develop technique and their own style. Some of my middle school students that are featured in the show are better than I was when I was at their age. They are incredibly talented.
“The high school, my graphic design class, there is some photography and some using a laser engraver. Students will create a drawing with the illustrator, then transfer it over and engrave it on wood or ceramic or something.”
The Thorp School District exhibit will begin on the first Friday of May and run through May 29 in the Picasso Gallery.