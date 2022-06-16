Thorp School now has a space where students can literally grow.
Community members were given a glimpse of the Blooming Bee Garden Tuesday evening, the product of multiple seasons of work by Thorp FFA members, students, and staff members at the school. Along with a functioning garden space, students how have access to an outdoor learning space and pergola.
“Today is our grand opening for our garden space,” Thorp FFA Advisor Jarred Fudacz said of Tuesday’s event. “We’re bringing the community in and showcasing what we have to offer, because this is not just a school space for students and teachers. It’s also for our community to be involved.”
Fudacz said the project was the brainchild of Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins, who had a vision to bring more career and technical education opportunities to students within the district.
“We had had it, but it wasn’t a fully functional program,” Fudacz said of career and technical education at the school prior to Perkins’ arrival in 2018. “We didn’t have the workplace learning and all of that involved in the program.”
During the planning process, Fudacz said Thorp School staff members visited multiple schools around the state that had functioning garden spaces and nurseries.
“We’ve kind of taken everything that we’ve seen and we’ve liked, and we’ve morphed it all into one here in Thorp,” he said of the project. “Now in 2022, we are in the phase of having a fully functional garden.”
Along with in-kind donations of labor from local community members, Fudacz said the funding for the space came largely from local and state grants.
“We had a work party a couple weekends ago to help finish the cleanup of the entire space,” he said of the community contributions to the project.
The garden space is not just for FFA students, although they take the lead in the planning process. Fudacz said each grade from preschool to seniors take an active role in the gardening process. While the younger grades learn about the growing process, the older students put physical work into making the spaces work productively. He said the student response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We’ve really had an awesome level of engagement from both our high school and middle school students,” he said. “Right now, our FFA is primarily middle school kids, so we’re really building this program as we continue these classes. These kindergartners that are now going to be first-graders, they’re going to have this experience through their entire school career here in Thorp.”
Fudacz said the hope is that when those students get to middle school, they might be inspired to join FFA through their experiences in the garden.
“They know the program and they want to be here,” he said. “They want to be in the garden. It’s just going to be second nature to them.”
On top of the agricultural experience, Fudacz said the outdoor learning space and pergola gives students in non-CTE classes the opportunity to take their learning outdoors.
“We’re finding that all of our classes are spending more time out here,” he said of the area. “We have band coming out here, we have art coming out here. They’re coming out here where it’s quiet and tranquil. We’re looking at how we can tie subjects like history, English, and mathematics into gardening.”
An added benefit from the garden is the organic practices being employed in the growing process makes the food produced eligible for use in the school’s cafeteria.
“It’s a full-circle program,” he said. “The students are going to learn where their food comes from, that you don’t just go to a grocery store to get food. It has to come from a farmer, and they’re going to learn the input that takes to grow that food.”