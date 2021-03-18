One benefit of being a small school district during a pandemic is the ability to bring all students back in-person, while still following all required safety measures.
Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins said the district has always wanted to open in full, but has been waiting to be sure it would be safe. The district still won’t open in full for another month, with the date currently set for April 19, the start of fourth quarter.
The district wanted to open for the start of the school year in September, but after speaking with Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson and the Kittitas County Department of Health, the district decided to start the year remote.
The new plan was to open Feb. 1, but the district realized it would be too cold. Students have to wait in lines outside the building while they turn in their attestations, tests that require students to list if they are feeling any symptoms. If students were brought back in full in February, they would have to wait outside for long periods of time in the early morning in the winter.
“We didn’t want kids sitting outside in 10 to 20 degree weather for 20 minutes,” Perkins said. “There could also be wind, which would add a chill factor.”
The district also figured out it would need to make use of outdoor space for most of the day. P.E. classes are being held outside, along with lunch. The gyms and library are being used as classroom space for seventh and eighth graders.
Opening April 19 gives the district two months of in-person contact with all students. Perkins said it’s “absolutely” worth it to bring students back, even if it’s only a quarter of the year.
“You’re gonna get them (students) for 40 days contact time,” Perkins said. “which means that you are gonna have in two months the amount of contact time you had them for four months.”
The fully remote learning option that has been available in the district since it opened the hybrid model will still be available to all students who don’t feel comfortable attending a school that is back in full.
Masks and social distancing will still be required, as well as any other safety precautions. The goal of moving to full time so late in the year is to increase the quality of a students education while still keeping them as safe as possible.
Perkins said another benefit to starting April 19 is the vaccine should be available to any teacher who wants it.
Perkins said the district’s safety protocols were able to protect it from any transmission in the buildings, even when case numbers across the nation were spiking. The district is set on opening full for the last quarter, and it doesn’t seem like anything could change it.
“We went through, probably as tough a time as you could in the winter, and we sailed through it without any transmission (in schools) because of the protocols,” Perkins said. “I don’t know any reason we would turn around now.”
Bringing all students back is not something a larger district could do, but it does seem possible to Thorp. Perkins said even when they have all their students back, classrooms are only at 15 students at most, and this is without the library and gyms open.