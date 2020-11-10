By the end of the school year, the Thorp School District will have a plant nursery for students to study FFA and biological science.
Superintendent Andrew Perkins said the district hopes to complete the 2 1/2 year project by May 2021.
The agriculture area includes the nursery building, the FFA pumpkin patch, a pergola outdoor education classroom, a nature trail and a pollinator farm which includes a riparian pollinator habitat.
These projects will teach students about agriculture and science, as well as provide the district with fresh fruits and vegetables. The district will also sell produce and other plants.
“There has been a lot of enthusiasm for this project,” Perkins said.
The nursery itself is a small building that will provide a combined classroom for growing plants and ceramics lessons. The building is a single classroom sized room, with four large windows to provide sunlight and a garage door so students and staff can bring in large projects.
Jarred Fudacz, shop foreman and farm manager for the Thorp School District, said the building primarily will be used for FFA students and the growing of vegetables and flower starts. The building will be powered by solar panels that still need to be added to the roof.
The pergola is being built next to the nursery building. A pergola is a gazebo-like structure with a flat, grated roof that will allow sunlight through to the ground below.
Fudacz said they plan to grow grape vines across the grated roof that students will manage. The grapes will be incorporated into school meals. The grape vines across the pergola will also help shade the structure and keep it sheltered during poor weather.
“The eventual plan is, later on, will be to have multiple different gardens so that elementary students will have their garden where they can have different experimental plots where they can grow tomatoes or pumpkins or whatever,” Fudacz said. “The high school end of it will be more of the production end so once we get that up and running, we’re gonna do, and try to grow, what we are now producing and serving to food services.”
Past the nursery and the pergola is the FFA pumpkin patch. Unlike the other farm projects, the patch was completed before Halloween, and FFA students were able to grow and sell pumpkins to the community on Oct. 24.
According to Fudacz, the district had close to 400 pumpkins, and nearly sold out. In total, the district and its students earned around $1,600.
Pumpkins aren’t the only thing students will be selling to the community. Once the farm is fully operational, people can buy flowers, produce and even student-made greenhouses.
Beyond the pumpkin patch is the pollinator farm, which will attract pollinators such as bees and hummingbirds. This will provide students with the opportunity to study how they interact with the plant life.
There are two sections of the pollinator farm, the pollinator strips (stretches of plants and flowers in rows) and the riparian pollinator habitat area (a section of plants located near a small creek that runs around the back of the school grounds).
The final section of the farm is the nature trail that runs around the creek near the riparian habitat. This trail will also be used by the Thorp School District cross country team, although they will take a slightly different route.
“We have been working on this for 2 1/2 years, and it is finally coming together,” Perkins said. “We hope, in May we can say it’s finished. Irrigation will be in, fence will be up, solar panels will be on. All the parts, the fine tuning as far as, I don’t know if we will get a lot of the actual garden part done this year because of COVID, but, I really think this sets up for 2021-22.”