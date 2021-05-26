A Thorp school building will be remodeled for the first time since 1936 thanks to a $3 million grant from Washington State. The remodel will keep the classic style of the original building, while adding some much needed modernizations.
Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins said the district was thrilled to be awarded the grant, and will use the money to target three main areas of importance, the roof, the electrical systems and wiring and the heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC).
The building, which houses the intermediate level students and is known to the school as the “Brick Building,” is currently using portable HVAC units in each classroom. These units are effective in a pinch, but a modern HVAC system will add ventilation ducts to the hallways and classrooms, and simply do a much better job of keeping the air clean.
“It should do a better job, let’s say if there is a fire incident,” Perkins said. “Like if there was some smoke in the air throughout the valley. A modern HVAC system, it cleans that pretty good.”
While the roof of the building is still holding up, it hasn’t been changed much in since it was constructed in 1936. Perkins said the remodel will not only improve the roof, but the overall integrity of the building.
“It isn’t (leaking) right now, but you never know with these old roofs like that, they could start leaking,” he said. “You really do need to have a generational repair to it so it is upgraded.”
As for the electrical systems, the school is having trouble running their new technology in the building. Old plugs and wiring has made it difficult to use newer systems to educate students. An improvement of the electrical system will be an improvement in the education.
These changes will impact the style of the building as little as possible. Perkins said they want to keep the original design of the structure which hasn’t changed since the last century. The exterior of the building is classic red brick, while the interior has wooden floors and high ceilings.
A plaque from 2009 hangs near the front entrance informing visitors the building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, “where it joins other properties which contribute to the rich cultural heritage of Washington State. The 1936 school house is one of the oldest and best persevered ‘rural brick schoolhouses’ in Kittitas County.”
“I think from the outside looking at it, other than the new roof, and even as you walk down the hallways, by design, they’re supposed the keep the integrity of original construction and design,” Perkins said. “Maybe you wouldn’t even know that it had been upgraded and remodeled.”
Another change to the building that does not come as a part of the state grant is an upgrade to the staff room and kitchen. This money comes from the local taxpayers, who provided $80,000 to the district. As a result of these upgrades, the school will become a community building. Local residents will be able to take advantage of these upgrades for community actives.
The school district was informed the grant had been approved earlier this month, and Perkins said they were thrilled at the news and want to thank the state Legislature. The timeline for the construction is not confirmed, but Perkins said they hope to start in the summer of 2022, and finish by August of that year.
This was also the first time, to Perkins’ knowledge, the Thorp School District has received a monetization grant from the state itself, especially one of this size and for this cause. Any other financial needs the district has had in the past has been provided for by the local community taxpayers.
Perkins said they will re-submit grants to the state again for the other two buildings in the district, one that was built in the 1950s which needs a new HVAC system, and the other which was built in the 1990s which could use a new boiler.
“We are kinda breaking ground here,” Perkins said.