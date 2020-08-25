The Thorp School District will resume online education for the start of fall quarter.
However, there will be an in-person learning option for students who are falling behind in their coursework. Superintendent and principal Andrew Perkins said the district will have “learning pods” in the mornings every week day except Wednesdays.
These pods will have no more than five students at a time and are designed to keep students on pace with their education. According to Perkins, many if not all students in the district fell behind in their coursework last spring due to the unexpected shutdown.
Teachers can request specific students come to school for these in-person pods, which provide opportunities for personal learning environments. These pods of five students per classroom will allow the district to keep students social distant.
“If a parent doesn’t feel comfortable bringing in a student we will continue with the full online, but we designed the system where we can bring kids in, in the morning and give them intensive instruction,” Perkins said.
A morning learning session is very similar to an average school day, only on a much smaller scale. Students will move from classroom to classroom as if moving from period to period, only with shorter periods. Perkins said because of the smaller class sizes, teachers will be able to give more one-on-one time with each student.
“You are really able to maximize your input with each kid,” Perkins said.
Perkins expects most students will take advantage of this program and even those who have managed to stay on track with their classwork will attend a learning pod once in a while. These pods are still optional if a family doesn’t feel comfortable with the idea.
There may be a waiting list to get students in learning pods, as there are only five students allowed in a classroom at a time, and only 15 classrooms in the school.
Online instruction training has been provided to staff, and staff will be at school during online learning. Perkins said this will improve the remote education experience for everyone involved.
The district hopes to eventually be able to move to Hybrid A, which will bring half the students back to school for two days each, while continuing to offer online learning for families and students who do not wish to attend class in-person. The district is waiting for the approval of the local health authorities before moving on with this plan.
During the year, lunch will be made available for students attending class online, and those attending the learning pods. Buses will also be available to pick students up for learning pods.