Where last summer seemed like walking through a ghost town with everybody hunkered down under the pandemic safety protocols, the summer of 2021 is showing signs of life with live events, concerts and the glimpse of a return to pre-pandemic life on the horizon. Local wine makers Troy and Kim Goodreau will show off their new tasting room out on Dodge Road on Saturday with wine tasting and tours to go along with live music by Spiced Rye. LIVE EVENT Thrall & Dodge Winery shut down its tasting room in the historic 100-year old Carrico Building in downtown Kittitas a year ago when the pandemic restrictions were put in place. Saturday will be a chance to show off the winery, taste some of the fruits of their labor and hear a little music from Spiced Rye’s new release, “Underneath the Tamaracks.” “When COVID hit, we turned in our notice at the Carrico Building and absorbed our operation back here to the winery. We’re just a small two-person mom and pop operation, but we will have a new line of reds and whites available on Saturday,” said Kim. “We have a line of six new whites and great reds. “We can produce some great wines in 12 months. Our oldest wine has aged since 2012. We are a small production, but we have some really good wines.” WINERY Troy Goodreau is the wine maker at Thrall & Dodge Winery and his wife, Kim, is manager for the oldest commercial operating winery in the Kittitas Valley. The wine production is grown, made, cellared, and bottled all from the Columbia Valley AVA just south of Ellensburg, east of the Yakima River, perched on Manastash Ridge at 1,500 feet near the intersection of Boylston and Saddle Mountains. The scenic area is known as the fruit basket of Kittitas Valley with plenty of other vineyards and orchards around. MAKING BETTER WINE “We have some really good, crisp white wines available. We also have a deep barrel, fermented reds,” Kim said, a retired social worker who spent the majority of her career helping people. “We produce as much as we can with a two-person operation. It’s certainly not a 9 to 5 job. You live it. You breath it. You do it every day. We always have a project. “We’re always trying to make it more accessible, whether it’s a level parking or just smarter about how we run things.” The winery has a regional view looking out over the valley and the Stuart Range. ART FORM Troy’s love of wine began early and was encouraged by family and friends. He apprenticed under Manfred Vierthaler, helping him build a winery in exchange for winemaking instruction at the tender age of 19. According to their website, he planted his first vineyard of over 400 vines in the Hood Canal region. His wine education continued at Napa Valley College for Enology where he refined his winemaking style. Some of his accolades include first, second, and third for his Chardonnay, Zinfandel, and blends at an amateur wine making contest in the Napa Valley in Northern California. They established Thrall & Dodge 2005. Kim is responsible for all of the direct management of the winery. Her experience includes working with the public, government agencies, and as an event planner. Thrall & Dodge Winery is a founding member of the Kittitas Valley Vintner Association, an organization of award-winning wines, wineries, vineyards, and tasting rooms in the Columbia Valley AVA of Washington State.
