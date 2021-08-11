It’s been a long time coming, but on Saturday three men who served in the Union Army during the Civil War will finally receive headstones for their graves at the 135-year-old Independent Order of Odd Fellows Brick Road Memorial Park.
A public ceremony will be conducted for Frank M. Henson, who suffered an aortic aneurysm and died on Jan. 9, 1917 and was buried alongside fellow Grand Army of the Republic members, Frederick A. Stephens (1829-1917) and James N. Ferguson (1840-1918).
“We felt there needed to be permanent headstones. These men have been neglected for over a century,” said Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer.
“They were all Civil War veterans, served their country and it’s only right that they have proper headstones after 100 years.”
Until now, their gravesites had simple markers. Henson’s name was even misspelled. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory picked up expenses for the engraving and placement of the headstones, along with the wreath lays for the gravesites.
The city of Ellensburg and Kittitas County helped clarify details of the sites with the Veteran’s Administration so that the headstones were engraved to the historical perspective they would have been back at the time of their deaths.
“The markers on site were never designed to be permanent. We felt they deserved the official V.A. headstones,” director Henry Johnston said. “I think it’s very important for these graves be properly marked in honor of these men. We’re going to honor each of the men for their service to their country.”
The American Legion, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Kittitas County Veterans Association, and Veterans of Foreign War Rodeo Post No. 683 are scheduled to take part.
Commissioner Cory Wright, councilwoman Nancy Lillquist, Richard Gallagher, chairman of the cemetery board Independent Order of Oddfellows will discuss the biographies of each man at the IOOF Brick Road Memorial Park, which first opened in 1882 with an estimated 900 veterans of military service dating back to the Civil War era.
Information provided by the Kittitas County Historical Museum:
Frank M. Henson was born in Shelby County, Illinois in 1845. At the age of 19, he enlisted in Company C of the 29th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops/Infantry (Illinois Infantry) at Jacksonville, Illinois on November 2, 1864.
He mustered out of service on November 6, 1865 at Brownsville, Texas at the war. He arrived in Ellensburgh with his friend John B. Fogarty, an Irish-American merchant, and took to work at Fogarty’s ranch along with the stables of Clarence S. Palmer.
On January 9, 1917, he suffered an aortic aneurysm and died, and was buried in the IOOF Cemetery. In his obituary, it was stated, “He was an amiable, honest man and had the respect of all who knew him.”
Frederick A. Stephens was been born on February 16, 1829 in Philadelphia.
During the Mexican War, he served as a fifer under General Zachary Taylor, 1844-1846. This was an important role and was noted when he enlisted on February 8, 1864 in Company D of the 8th Ohio Calvary, where he was assigned the role of bugler.
He mustered out on May 25, 1865 at Camp Chase, Ohio due to the end of the war. He had lived in Washington state since April 4, 1907 with his wife Mary Ann, and had worked in Ellensburg as a harness maker.
He died on March 6, 1917 as a result of chronic Bright’s Disease (a historic disease similar to kidney failure) and was buried in the IOOF Cemetery.
James N. Ferguson was born on May 7, 1840 in Ontario, Canada and had moved to Pierson, Michigan in his youth.
When he enlisted in Company E of the 10th Michigan Calvary, he was listed as a farmer. He served 2 years, 2 months, and 21 days, and was discharged on November 11, 1865 in Memphis, Tennessee.
He married Mahala Delree on February 8, 1866 in Michigan and set about a number of ventures in the Pacific Northwest, often returning to Michigan. In 1911, he acquired a homestead in Alberta where both of his children resided.
Soon after that, he moved to Ellensburg, where he resided with John S. Coble at the corner of Capital Avenue and Maple Street. It was there that James N. Ferguson died of a paralytic stroke on February 28, 1918 and was buried in the IOOF Cemetery.