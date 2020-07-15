Candidates for Kittitas County Commissioner District 2, Laura Osiadacz, Jessica Karraker and Jerry Martens responded to a questionnaire provided by the Daily Record.
The following are their answers:
1. What, if any, adjustments in expenditures and personnel do you think county government will need to make in response to the economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 outbreak? If cuts are required, where would your priorities lie?
Laura Osiadacz: Kittitas County has historically and continues to budget very conservatively. As of January 2020 the general fund rainy day account has over 1.3M. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 the Board of County Commissioners authorized $250,000 to be utilized if needed. Staying true to our conservative nature the revenue forecasted to come into the general fund is anticipated to meet or exceed the 2020 budget. Kittitas County does not foresee we will need to use any of the money in the rainy day account to balance our budget.
In addition to this, the Board of County Commissioners has asked each department to perform a budget exercise to provide what their department would look like with reduced funding. If budget reductions are warranted it would make sense to first make reductions in enterprise fund departments. Enterprise departments are directly funded by the revenue they produce and the services they provide.
I am very proud of the financial standing of our county. The Board of County Commissioners along with our Budget and Finance Officer Work very hard to ensure we are set-up for financial success. Kittitas County’s prudent financial planning allows us to weather storms such as what we have encountered with COVID-19.
Jerry Martens: First and foremost, our County Commissioners must step back and make assessments of the actual impacts of COVID-19 with careful consideration about the county’s role in our citizens’ lives. It’s time for vision versus reaction.
As impacts are considered and realized, the guiding principle should be our citizens first and how best the county can provide support while maintaining its core operations. Our county must define its role as that of a facilitator instead of a regulator.
As impacts are identified, programs should be analyzed and assessed for citizen support with those of marginal value being the first to be pared back. Services that can be provided more efficiently by the private sector should be reviewed for continuation.
In addition, the commissioners have retained the services of a firm who specializes in finding additional funding services at the federal level. They are very familiar at finding resources available that have gone untapped in the past.
COVID-19 will provide the opportunity to reassess and revise our county’s priorities.
Jessica Karraker: In April 2020 the Board Of County Commissioners retained (in the amount of $60,000 annually) The Ferguson Group to assist with strategic assessment of opportunities for Federal, State, and Foundation grant opportunities. Per the contract the “final agenda and work plan will not only concentrate on the strategy for the I-90 Corridor, but also all County-wide priorities.” With that in mind my hope would be to avoid cuts in departments with the economic downturn and prioritize departments that need assistance with funding, if it comes to that. One area that the County can cut is the purchasing of private land. In the last five years we have spent millions in acquiring private land, taking it off the tax roll, and not utilizing it due to lack of planning. This should not be acceptable in any situation whether during an economic downturn or not. As your County Commissioner it would be one of my first priorities to put a freeze on purchasing land at the County level. Saving the taxpayers money spent and money lost for annual property tax.
2. Are there any areas of county services that need to be improved in terms of delivery to or access by Upper County residents?
Martens: The Upper County deserves a county presence that doesn’t require them to drive to Ellensburg. I will work to open a commissioner’s office in the Upper County with the potential of added county services and staffing in the future.
We also need to modernize county operations with an emphasis on implementing technology that will allow everyone to access their government easily and help government operations run more efficiently and effectively. COVID-19 laid bare the county’s inability to effectively adapt to a changing dynamic and illustrates the need for leadership that looks toward modernization.
Many areas that currently require physical submittals of applications and documentation should be reviewed and digitized as much as possible. Why should we require our citizens to travel multiple times over long distances to submit applications?
Remote attendance and testimony must be provided for in the future. We are 20 years into the 21st Century, let’s act like it. To effectively address this, a priority on expanding high-speed broadband service will be required both in urban and rural areas. This will enable our citizens to not only stay more engaged with their government, but it will also provide the means for transparency, accountability, and accessibility.
Karraker: Accessibility to our County Commissioners has been a concern not just during COVID-19 but also throughout the years. I would like to hear directly from the constituents of Upper County on if they would like to have the District 2 Commissioner have an office in both Upper County and in Ellensburg at the seat of government. Before making such a claim as to having an office up there because it would be important to me to know if that is worth the additional tax money spent and if that is what constituents want it spent on. Accessibility is more than just a physical location. It is the ability to communicate and be out and about in all the communities that our Commissioners represent. As your Kittitas County Commissioner your voice matters to me, whether or not an office is an answer I will be physically present in Upper County “pounding the pavement” so to speak to ensure that the needs of our communities are being met. Another important ability for everyone to be able to access the Board Of County Commissioners is to have two Board meetings after 5pm so that more folks can attend meetings. It is unrealistic to expect constituents to take time off of work to be present when the government is meant to be governed by the people.
Osiadacz: As communities evolve so do their needs for access and services. Over the past four years we have made great strides, but there is still a lot of work to do. Below are examples of some of the progress.
n Live-stream and record meetings
n Fund Sheriff’s Office for dedicated officer to manage weekend traffic and enforce laws
n Building new centrally located Road Maintenance Crew shop providing more strategic use of equipment, and quicker deployment to areas west of Cle Elum.
n Hired Long- Range Planner to collaborate with Planning Commission and community to provide a vision for growth
n Addressed equity concerns for small businesses and non-profits by establishing Microgrants for Lodging Tax funds.
n Addressing the Wildland Urban Interface Code through a stakeholder group made up of members from the fire and building communities. The amended code not only took into account common sense, but safety for our communities
n Established the Upper County Traffic Committee to analyze and recommend traffic calming mechanisms for implementation on county roads
n Advocating for the expansion of I-90 from four to six lanes
As Kittitas County evolves so will the services. I am committed to ensure everyone has a voice and is represented fairly.
3. What is one life or job experience that you think helps prepare you to serve as Kittitas County Commissioner for District 2?
Karraker: As a small business owner in Kittitas County in the automotive world, our saying has been “come in a customer and leave as a friend”, our goal has been to put service back into the service industry. Ultimately as an elected representative if you do not have a heart of servitude it will be an uphill battle to answer the calls of the constituents. Being a business owner in an industry that categorizes me as a minority has given me the opportunity to work with all different types of folks in our community and those traveling through. I truly believe it will help transition into being able to listen and hear the concerns of the constituents. In the last few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic I have had the opportunity to stand alongside individuals and business owners in our communities that are hurting, help them seek answers they are looking for, and hold those in our government accountable for actions that are being taken. It is important as a Commissioner to remember that it clearly states in the Washington State Constitution that “All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights.”
Osiadacz: The citizens of Kittitas County deserve a leader who had the relationships, experience, and determination to get the job done. Serving the community is nothing new to me. In addition to being the incumbent as Kittitas County Commissioner, I bring a wealth of other public service experiences including 5 years as a Roslyn City Council Member, 12 years as a Volunteer Firefighter for the Roslyn Fire Department, and Board member for the Roslyn, Ronald, Cle Elum Heritage Club.
However, if I have to choose one it was my role as a Council Member for the city of Roslyn. I found serving the community to be incredibly rewarding. Working to better the lives of others is not only an honor, but provides a sense of accomplishment. As a Roslyn City Council Member I served on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Budget/Finance/ Administration Committee, Transportation and Public Works Committee, Planning and Community Services Committee, as well as the Public Health and Safety Committee.
As Kittitas County Commissioner, I promise to continue being a strong voice serving the citizens of our community. Together we can build a better future while respecting and preserving our rich past.
Martens: The position of county commissioner is unique and few will bring all of the necessary tools needed for the job. There are three qualities that I believe will serve our citizens best. First, you need to think quickly and assess situations rapidly, so your reactions are measured. Secondly, you must have the ability to foresee what others cannot see and move forward with planning and vision. Finally, you must be a good listener and be able to understand multiple viewpoints to facilitate people working together.
Successful self-employment requires these qualities to survive. I have run my own businesses since 1980 and have worked with hundreds of clients and professionals from all walks of life. A commissioner will seldom have all the tools to lead, but true leadership comes from experience and being able to bring other together in work toward a common goal.
Our county is blessed with people from all walks of life and a wide spectrum of knowledge. We need to engage those that have expertise that’s need and are willing to serve their community. We are growing, and with growth comes change. We need leadership that can cast a vision and execute a plan to implement it.