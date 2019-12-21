For some, Thursday’s snowstorm that blanketed both Upper and Lower Counties may have seemed like a winter wonderland, but for those trying to travel out of the county it posed challenges in each direction.
The storm created conditions which temporarily closed state Route 821, otherwise known as Canyon Road. Interstate 82 was also closed briefly due to vehicles spinning out in the southbound direction. The storm also resulted in chains being required over Snoqualmie and Blewett Passes for portions of the day. Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said there were approximately 50 collisions within the county, with the majority of them being one-vehicle spinouts.
“Most of them were non-reportable, meaning they didn’t meet the state threshold of $1,000 (in damage) to be a reportable collision,” he said. “Those cars we either helped out of the median or the side of the roadway or winched out with a tow. Whatever means to get them out.”
Bryant said the two most difficult areas for travel were Interstate 82 and state Route 821, as well as the stretch from Kittitas to the Vantage Bridge. He said the state Route 821 closure occurred because vehicles were taking the route as an alternative to the closure on Interstate 82.
“That’s a two-lane narrow road,” he said. “A couple of areas where you have some pretty steep inclines, one by Red’s Fly Shop and one a little bit closer to town here. Again, vehicles unable to make the hill and spinouts blocking the roadways. We had a bit of a problem there.”
Bryant said the road was eventually reopened with the help of the DOT. He said one of the more notable collisions occurred on Interstate 82, when a vehicle struck a plow.
“No injuries were involved, but it did take the plow out of commission for a little while,” he said. “Any plow that’s not available, especially on Interstate 82 is going to be a problem because that’s one less lane or two that’s going to get plowed or treated.”
LOWER ELEVATION WEATHER
Although the passes had the chain requirements due to conditions, Bryant said the day was unique in that most of the collisions occurred at lower elevations. He said the common causes were to blame, such as vehicles travelling too fast for conditions. The other issue related to driver preparation.
“Many drivers don’t have their vehicles prepared for traction,” he said. “Their tires aren’t ready. They either have old snow tires or summer tires. If you don’t have traction, you’re not going anywhere.”
Bryant pointed out there are products drivers can use to enhance traction, such as chains, cables, or socks built for tires that can be used as an alternative for chains, although not where chains themselves are required.
Another issue Bryant said was the amount of tow trucks needed for the collisions.
“How many tows are in the county, and how many tows are available to respond,” he said. “They get the vehicle, they move it, they come back out. Sometimes that causes a bit of waiting time as well.”
As the storm has passed and crews work to improve road conditions, Bryant said things are looking good for travelers heading over passes going into the weekend.
“It’s clear up at Snoqualmie Pass right now and Blewett as well,” he said. “We’re going have a lot of folks coming over tonight and tomorrow night that like to go to Leavenworth for the lighting ceremony. That brings a lot of traffic over, so we’re hoping the roads stay with us. There’re reports that we might get some freezing rain. Any time you get some moisture in the air and it starts getting below 32 degrees or less, folks out there ought to consider the roadways may be slick and you need to slow it down.”
Along with slowing down and having correct traction, Bryant said it is important for drivers to increase their following distance.
“You might have four-wheel drive and good traction, but it’s not going to help you when you want to slow down on a sheet of ice,” he said. “You want to have that room so if you have to brake, you have the room to brake and stop successfully.”
Another element Bryant said drivers in the county need to be aware of is wildlife presence.
“As the snow comes down, the deer and elk end up crossing,” he said. “You hit a deer and your car may or may not be drivable. You hit an elk, your car’s not going to be drivable. You’re going to get towed.”