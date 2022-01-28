You can’t keep a good brewfest down and organizers of the 18th annual Winterhop Brewfest have actually sold more tickets than originally planned.
Tickets are still available for the annual event now pushing two decades of tasting good regional beer and listening to good music in the streets of Ellensburg.
The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but Mother Nature and pandemic health concerns played a role in the postponement to Feb. 26. But now it’s on and things are looking up for a community ready to taste and tune.
“It was really amazing that only a handful of people wanted refunds. We’ve actually sold more tickets since then than we had refunds. So, we’ve gained attendance since we changed the date,” Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce board president Steve Townsend said.
“I was pleasantly surprised. People are really loyal to Winterhop Brewfest and really looking forward to being here. They were willing to switch dates to make it happen.”
BREWERIES ARE BACK
Organizers are expecting upwards of 1,500 participants with 24 breweries and cider houses on tap, as well as a nice variety of local musical talent playing five-hour sessions around town.
“The majority of people just saved their tickets for the new date,” said Matt Anderson, who is the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events.
“Tickets are still available online. There are different packages available, but they probably won’t last too long.”
There are five venues scheduled to have musical entertainment, including Kelleher Motors (Doublewide), Back 40 at the Hotel Windrow (Spiced Rye), Old Hidden Treasures location (Micha J), Unity Park (Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys) and Claim Clothing (Birdie Fenn Cent).
MUSIC
“It’s been a well-received event over the years. We’re a bit smaller this year because people still have concerns about large crowds, and they’re doing everything they can to stay safe,” Anderson said. “We’ll conform to CDC recommendations and recommending masks if you’re not taking a drink.
“We’re expecting expecting to have a nice day.”
Breweries scheduled:
Iron Horse — Ellensburg
Whipsaw Brewing — Ellensburg
Dru Bru Brewing – Ellensburg
Wheeline Cider — Ellensburg
Columbia Valley Brewing — Riverside
Hales Ales — Seattle
Ten Pin Brewing – Moses Lake
Single Hill Brewing – Yakima
5th Line Brewing — Yakima
Mule and Elk Brewing – Cle Elum
San Juan Seltzer — Seattle
Ghostfish Brewing — Seattle
Paradise Creek Brewing — Pullman
Bale Breaker Brewing — Yakima
Squirrel Fight Artisan Brewing – Moses Lake
Blewett Brewing — Leavenworth
Wandering Hop Brewing — Zillah
Snowtown Brewing — Snohomish
Berchmans’s Brewing — Yakima
Moonshot Brewing — Kennewick
Varietal Brewing — Sunnyside
Burwood Brewing – Walla Walla
PearUp Cider — Wenatchee
Kulshan Brewing — Bellingham