Tickets to the 18th annual Winterhop Brewfest are still available for the event now pushing two decades of tasting good regional beer and listening to good music in the streets of Ellensburg.

You can’t keep a good brewfest down and organizers of the 18th annual Winterhop Brewfest have actually sold more tickets than originally planned.

Tickets are still available for the annual event now pushing two decades of tasting good regional beer and listening to good music in the streets of Ellensburg.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but Mother Nature and pandemic health concerns played a role in the postponement to Feb. 26. But now it’s on and things are looking up for a community ready to taste and tune.

“It was really amazing that only a handful of people wanted refunds. We’ve actually sold more tickets since then than we had refunds. So, we’ve gained attendance since we changed the date,” Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce board president Steve Townsend said.

“I was pleasantly surprised. People are really loyal to Winterhop Brewfest and really looking forward to being here. They were willing to switch dates to make it happen.”

BREWERIES ARE BACK

Organizers are expecting upwards of 1,500 participants with 24 breweries and cider houses on tap, as well as a nice variety of local musical talent playing five-hour sessions around town.

“The majority of people just saved their tickets for the new date,” said Matt Anderson, who is the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events.

“Tickets are still available online. There are different packages available, but they probably won’t last too long.”

There are five venues scheduled to have musical entertainment, including Kelleher Motors (Doublewide), Back 40 at the Hotel Windrow (Spiced Rye), Old Hidden Treasures location (Micha J), Unity Park (Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys) and Claim Clothing (Birdie Fenn Cent).

MUSIC

“It’s been a well-received event over the years. We’re a bit smaller this year because people still have concerns about large crowds, and they’re doing everything they can to stay safe,” Anderson said. “We’ll conform to CDC recommendations and recommending masks if you’re not taking a drink.

“We’re expecting expecting to have a nice day.”

Breweries scheduled:

Iron Horse — Ellensburg

Whipsaw Brewing — Ellensburg

Dru Bru Brewing – Ellensburg

Wheeline Cider — Ellensburg

Columbia Valley Brewing — Riverside

Hales Ales — Seattle

Ten Pin Brewing – Moses Lake

Single Hill Brewing – Yakima

5th Line Brewing — Yakima

Mule and Elk Brewing – Cle Elum

San Juan Seltzer — Seattle

Ghostfish Brewing — Seattle

Paradise Creek Brewing — Pullman

Bale Breaker Brewing — Yakima

Squirrel Fight Artisan Brewing – Moses Lake

Blewett Brewing — Leavenworth

Wandering Hop Brewing — Zillah

Snowtown Brewing — Snohomish

Berchmans’s Brewing — Yakima

Moonshot Brewing — Kennewick

Varietal Brewing — Sunnyside

Burwood Brewing – Walla Walla

PearUp Cider — Wenatchee

Kulshan Brewing — Bellingham

