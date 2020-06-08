Navigating the challenges of a graduation ceremony during the current state of the world is much easier with five graduates.
Easton School was able to send its 2020 graduates off in an outdoor ceremony that allowed friends and family members to view from a distance. Although public health protocols were followed, the ceremony felt as intimate as a small-town setting could provide.
Although the weather began to look menacing towards the end of the ceremony, it didn’t stop Superintendent Patrick Dehuff from taking plenty of time to talk about each graduate’s favorite memories and experiences during their time at Easton School. Looking back on the ceremony, Dehuff said he was happy with the outcome, despite the changes from the traditional indoor setting.
“We were really pleased with how many people that came up and showed support for our seniors,” he said. “I know it’s a big deal for everybody, but because our numbers are small it’s a really big thing that we try to do for our graduates.”
In order to keep contact to a minimum, Dehuff said the school made various changes, including holding a separate ceremony earlier in the week to award scholarships. The traditional slide show that is put on for the graduates was placed on the school’s website for all to view.
“At one point, we weren’t even sure we could have a graduation,” Dehuff said. “We were debating on whether to wait until it was later, more towards early fall. We realized a couple of our graduates couldn’t make it then, so we just decided we were going to go with our original plan.”
Dehuff said health practices were of paramount importance during the ceremony. Masks were used by all staff members in attendance unless giving speeches, and social distancing was utilized throughout the event. Although it was an adjustment to the norm, he said the graduates were good sports about wearing their masks during the ceremony.
“It’s different wearing a mask, and it’s their graduation,” he said. “They went out of their way to be careful.”
Although his pride shows for every graduating class during their ceremonies, Dehuff said he is especially proud of the class of 2020 for its ability to rise to the unprecedented challenges that faced them in light of the pandemic.
“I think they kept an optimistic attitude through it all,” he said. “They had a great time during graduation and they’re a tight group because they’ve known each other for so long.”
LOOKING TOWARD THE FUTURE
“We have overcome many obstacles in order to get here today and we are ecstatic to celebrate all of our accomplishments throughout high school,” Valedictorian Yaire Ortiz said during her speech to her fellow graduates. “Graduation today has been one of our highest accomplishments, but more are waiting for us in the future.”
Ortiz said she is not a fan of goodbyes, but she views this occasion as a chance to assure each other that they will see each other in the future.
“And when we see you, we will tell you about our new starts,” she said. “The start of our new chapters and the open invitations to our new challenges and adventures. Today we honor our memories and say hello to the new world outside of high school. It is time to take a leap forward and relish the thrill of our new opportunities and challenges that the world has for us.”
As she thanked her classmates, teachers, and family for helping celebrate the success of the Easton Class of 2020, Ortiz finished with a quote from Winnie the Pooh.
“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” she said.