The Ellensburg Community Radio is going to kick off the first Tiny Stage Concert Series of the new year with a musical veteran, singer/songwriter Noel Henry Brooks Walsh.
Walsh is coming off a late-summer, early-fall tour with shows in Maine, New York, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington D.C. The tour also had stops in Washington state and San Diego.
The 20-year musical veteran plays anything from folk to heavy metal. So, the Tiny Stage audience can expect a variety of original material from his repertoire of over 300 songs.
“I just recorded an album, which is still in production,” said Walsh, who is also part of the band Hard as Folk. “I’ll do some new music. I plan to do mostly originals, but I might do a couple of covers. It’ll be a different set than what I normally do with the band.
“When I get a chance to play a solo gig, I have a chance to play different songs.”
His writing style differs with each song, he said. Sometimes it’s music first, then lyrics. Other times it’s reversed.
“Sometimes I write the tune first. Sometimes I write it at the same time,” said Henry, who has also played with A Subtle Riot and The Jeannie Malinosky Band. “Sometimes it’s freestyle where I record it and go back and work on it.
“My music is free and I don’t even know where the song comes from. It’s like someone else is writing it and it just comes through me.”
The Tiny Stage Concert Series is a showcase of local musicians and a place where music fans from around the community and state can log on for a night of music. Even with health care restrictions, there is room at the 420 Loft for an in-house audience abiding by CDC guidelines.
Noel Henry Brooks Walsh upcoming shows
Jan 21-22 - Ellensburg American Legion Ellensburg with Hard as Folk, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 - The Mule Cocktail Lounge, solo, 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 19 - The Mule Cocktail Lounge, Hard as Folk, 6-9 p.m.