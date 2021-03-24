Through the first two volumes, retired attorney Robert P. Tjossem followed his family’s footsteps from Stavanger, Norway through Canada, where they eventually settled in a place called Robber’s Roost in the Kittitas Valley, a place eventually renamed Ellensburg.
His research featured his great-great grandfather Rasmus P. Tjossem. He was able to sort through the details of the family’s travels from Norway, how his great-great grandfather and great-great grandmother actually met in the United States, even though they lived just 10 miles from each other back in their homeland.
As the research moved another generation closer, one of his most influential childhood memories was a time when his father took the family to tour the open house of the Great Northern Railway and the new streamliner of trains for the transcontinental route between Seattle and Chicago.
Volume II traces the memories of R. Paul Tjossem (1909-1997), who was a miller, a consummate railroad attorney, a carpenter, problem solver, and family man. Of course, the book also includes memories of Paul’s wife, Marge, and the children.
“I really wanted to do this book, because if I didn’t do it, a lot of our history would be lost,” Robert said following Volume I. “My mom and dad had an awful lot of pictures, so that’s where I started. My dad (Ralph Paul Tjossem) did a lot of writing about growing up in the Kittitas Valley. It’s very, very interesting and I expanded from there.
“It’s the story of a real pioneer family making its way on the frontier, and throughout my research, I stumbled across a lot of things I didn’t know.”
Now the Tjossem family story has come to the life of the author and his family. Sometimes history seems easier to tell when it’s a long, long time ago. but Robert wanted to document his time in this world for the Tjossem generations to come.
“Having written about my great-grand parents and family, and my mother and father, I wanted to write my story for our family, grandkids and friends,” he said in the preface to Volume III. “My life has so many facets and I have been involved in so many things, it was hard to par it down.
“I found I needed a lot more pictures and fewer words.”
A lawyer with fewer words and more visual effects? Now that’s a body of work worth reading.
He talks about the obvious — family, influences, cars and girls. But Robert’s life-changing, dream trek to South America blew off the pages like a young man’s dream adventure. Like the first time walking home from school alone, the first kiss, it was the first time he took the training wheels off and made some decisions for himself in a foreign country of all places.
“Erik Peterson, Ty Stroh and I planned a trip through Central and South America while we were still in high school, and we decided we better do it our sophomore year of college,” said Robert, who worked as a railroad brakeman to help pay for it. “We had Vespa motor scooters and crossed into Mexico Jan. 1, 1960.
“It was a life-changing adventure. We all came back from our trip more educated and more mature.”
It might be worth another volume to hear some of the tales that didn’t go into print, but that’s story for another day.
He writes of family trips, river rafting, his mom and dad’s 50th wedding anniversary in 1987. There is the fishing trips and the family visits to the Mexican Baja.
He is right, the pictures tell the story of love and family far better than words could ever express. But Robert P. Tjossem does a pretty fair job chronicling his family legacy for Generation Next and those to come.