TOP 10 - No. 5 Affordable Housing projects in Ellensburg moving forward By RODNEY HARWOOD stafff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 28, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 HopeSource hosted a grand opening for its Spurling Court project, complete with ribbon cutting. Dignitaries included, from left, council woman Nancy Goodloe, councilman David Miller, HopeSource board member Jim Pappas, HopeSource COO John Raymond, mayor Bruce Tabb and Kittitas County Commissioner Brent Wachsmith. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The HopeSource Spurling Court affordable housing project offers one- and-two-bedroom flats and townhomes, including 24 units designated for the homeless sector. Editor's note: The Daily Record is counting down the top 10 stories of 2021.Affordable Housing has been an important issue in Ellensburg over the past several years, and it again ranks on the Daily Record Top 10 stories, coming in at No. 5.During the year of the pandemic health restrictions and concerns coming out of the governor's office, the City of Ellensburg was able to complete one of three Affordable Housing projects on the books. Spurling Court, which was the first affordable housing project with homeless variable in past 18 years, was opened to residents in June. The HopeSource affordable housing project offers one- and-two-bedroom flats and townhomes, including 24 units designated for the homeless sector.Dignitaries from the City of Ellensburg, Kittitas County, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, HopeSource and others gathered for the grand opening of the project at 1204 Rainier Street to usher in a new era of affordable housing in June.Spurling Court was six years in the making and nears completion with construction crews laying the irrigation system for the final stages.“This is really incredible,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “It’s a step in recognizing the challenges we have with affordable housing. It’s good for the now. It’s good for the future moving forward.”HopeSource purchased the property for $375,000 in 2014 and the project is funded by several local, state and federal programs. HopeSource applied for Low Income Housing Tax Credits, which were awarded through the Housing Finance Commission. It also received a $975,000 Federal Home Loan, which is deferred for 40 years.“In talking with others, we were very impressed with the quality of the job that was done. The project itself was very uplifting,” Kittitas County commissioner Brett Wachsmith said. “I thought it was pretty special this was one of the first projects in the past 18 years that had a homelessness variable connected to it.“Anytime you have successful project I think it builds for the next project that comes along. The county is always a willing participant to contribute funds and help with projects.” Where Spurling Court filled rapidly, the project at Water and Bender changed course, accepting a preliminary plat by Habitat for Humanity with plans to move forward on the 18-unit, affordable housing subdivision north of the intersection of Water and Bender.Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County Director of Development Patrick Sullivan said plans are to break ground by the end of the year.“We’re looking to get the simple infrastructure work done before the end of the year,” Sullivan said. “The city of Ellensburg has been great to work with. Permits take time, so we’re just working through the different steps and work with the city on the approvals that make a good product.”Each house will be 1,250 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, a front and back yard and driveway. According to Sullivan, the model provides a clear and permanent pathway to equity creation and intergenerational wealth building for the owners.The Ellensburg City Council also moved forward with its project on First and Pine in the current Community Garden.The council authorized the mayor’s signature by 4-3 vote to sign the letter of award to Stalder Interests, and provide staff direction to initiate contract negotiations with Stalder Interests to build a three building, 57-unit housing project for people who make less than 60% area median income.“I think it was a good process. The people that lived in the neighborhood were heard. We’re still supporting a partnership between the private sector, the developer and the city,” said Mayor Bruce Tabb, who is also the Affordable Housing Commission chairman.“Now we’ll have 57 units that didn’t exist before. We know that there's a need for affordable housing, and I think it's important that people know this is not the last project the city is going to engage in."The city received a "City Property Contribution for Affordable Housing" application from Stalder Interests on Feb. 17. Eligible uses of the property include affordable housing development proposals that serve residents earning 80% or less of the area median income. 