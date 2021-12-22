TOP 10 - No. 9 Plans to develop Unity Park moving right along By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 ABOVE: Hundreds recently gathered at the pavilion to watch the turning on of downtown Christmas lightsRIGHT: Rotary Pavilion has been a beacon, a gathering point, for such community projects as Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, the Farmer’s Market and the Rodeo Kickoff Breakfast for years. Daily Record file photo Rotary Pavilion has been a beacon, a gathering point, for such community projects as Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, the Farmer’s Market and the Rodeo Kickoff Breakfast for years. Editor's note: The Daily Record is counting down the top 10 stories of 2021.The City of Ellensburg has been looking into ways to maximize the community space on Pearl Street for years and even though the process lingers, the idea to name it Unity Park was finally reached in 2021.Unity Park reached the Daily Record's Top 10 list at No. 9, even though it looks like plans to develop the property will not happen until after the new year. Rotary Pavilion has been a beacon, a gathering point, for such community projects as Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, the Farmer’s Market and the Rodeo Kickoff Breakfast for years. Most recently, hundreds gathered at the pavilion to watch the turning on of the Christmas lights during the Ellensburg Downtown Association- sponsored Hometown Holidays.“It’s been in the conversation to the integrity of our downtown for quite some time,” mayor Bruce Tabb said. “Not just the park, but the downtown community.”It’s been an ongoing process, but the name was finally determined in February. The Ellensburg Parks & Recreation Commission gathered an additional 105 names, added to the 70 suggestions from a previous round to complete the process. At the time, Parks superintendent Brad Case said the original time frame for the park creation was fall of 2021. The city did take suggestions for development by the public in developing its plan to move forward.“We will not be completing the park this year,” Case said. “We have money to remove the drive-through structure, creating more open area for event organizers to work with. We have funding to do that part of the project in 2021. But as of right now, that is the only thing we have scheduled."As it turned out, the Wells Fargo drive-through was not demolished, but the city council intends to develop the park in the historic downtown for community use and expand tourism programming opportunities at the 24,500-square foot lot.It's been considered a critical piece of downtown property for years and the council finally made it official in 2019 with a unanimous vote to authorize the Rotary Plaza purchase and sale agreement.The city secured $400,000 dedicated from the Lodging Tax Capital Grant Program and the remaining $399,000 from cash balance in the city's Park Acquisition Fund.Good things come to those who wait and the anticipation of a downtown park is expected to be something to remember for years to come. Rodney Harwood
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 