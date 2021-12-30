top story TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edge By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Dec 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Family members of Mateo Quintero stand vigil at the October event remembering those lost to overdose within the county. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Teresa Francois holds a photo of her son Sage, who was lost to overdose this year. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Mateo Quintero passed away in August from ingesting counterfeit Percocet laced with Fentanyl. The family struggles to seek answers in the wake of his loss. Contributed A man designs a sign at October's remembrance for those lost to overdose. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record A person holds a sign bringing awareness to overdose victims at the October vigil. A deadly fentanyl epidemic laid grip on Kittitas County over the course of the summer, leaving a wake of devastated families in its path. Multiple deaths were attributed to overdose on the drug, which has become commonplace throughout the nation. In Kittitas County, the deaths left families grieving and demanding local authorities do more to address the situation.PUTTING FACES ON AN EPIDEMICFrustration over the spate of deaths came to a head in October, as families gathered near the Kittitas County Courthouse to remember the lives that were lost over the summer to the epidemic. “For me, this is heartbreaking that these families are having to go through this,” Community Health of Central Washington Community Connect Liaison Pamela Tuggle Miles said at the event. “I think events like this put a face on this horrible epidemic we are facing.”Tuggle Miles said she’s not sure there is a true starting point when it comes to awareness of the issue, and that events like the one held in October can at least begin a dialogue between those who have been affected and local representatives at the city, county, law enforcement, and school district levels.“I think it would be great if they would step up and let us know what they are doing about this, because on the surface it appears that nobody’s doing anything about it,” she said. “We’re all standing out here screaming that something has to be done, but we don’t know what is being done.”Although some resources already exist in the community, Tuggle Miles said more action is needed to expand those offerings to those who need them.“I think we have a long way to go,” she said. “We need to be able to somehow get people to understand that this can happen to any family, anybody.”GONE TOO SOONFor Mateo Quintero’s family, his death has left a trail of questions and unknowns that will most likely never be answered.Mateo passed away after ingesting counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl on Aug. 16 at the age of 16 years old. In his case, the drug took a child who was full of dreams, ambitions and hope for the future, and his family hopes by telling his story that others will better understand the effects the epidemic is having on families like theirs.Mateo’s stepsister Viri Magana explained that Mateo was born in Bogota, Colombia, and moved to the United States when he was about 10.“In Colombia, he had a hard life starting out,” she said. “Coming here to the states, it was a big dream for a kid that grew up in a poor side of town over there to all of a sudden come to a stable home.”Mateo moved to the United States with his father, sister, and grandparents. He enrolled at Morgan Middle School and worked hard to assimilate into the American way of life, which Magana said was understandably not easy.“He told his little sister to not be afraid of starting school, because they didn’t know English or anything like that,” she said. “They took on a very big challenge, learning the language and culture.”LEFT WITHOUT ANSWERSAs close knit as their family is, Magana said they struggle to understand why Mateo met the fate that he did. To their knowledge, the only drug he had recreationally used was marijuana.“We did not see this coming,” she said. “In the last six months, we did notice a change or a shift in the people he wanted to hang out with. Typically, his friends would want to hang out at our house and have dinner, and we knew all of them.”Magana said she feels like Mateo might have been coerced into using the pills as a recreational choice out of the urge to fit in with others. “He came from Colombia into a new culture and was trying hard to make friends,” she said. “He wanted to fit in and make sure people didn’t notice his strong accent for example. He wanted to just be cool and fit in with the people he kind of looked up to. In a big way, I do think that it was because of that social stigma that is around, that teens have to do this to be cool or fit in, and you have to do what your friends are doing, otherwise you can’t hang out with them anymore.”STRUGGLES WITH GRIEFMagana said Mateo’s death has been the most difficult thing the family has ever gone through together.“My dad asks himself if he could have done more, was he too hard on him, or did he not know his friends well enough,” she said. “It’s a lot of guilt in a way. He died in our home, and what if I had woken up that night for example. For my little sister, she’s very withdrawn. Her and Mateo were very close. They were together 24/7. For her protector to be gone, she feels lost and out of place.”As the family became aware that multiple other families in the community have been affected by the epidemic, Magana said they have reached out to every one of them.“It has brought us very close, but there is just extreme pain,” she said. “When we buried my brother, we sat down as a family and prayed that this is the last of it and that there are no more teens that have this pill in their hand. The day that I found out that Lauren (Larson) passed, I didn’t know her at all, but I knew exactly how her family felt. We had just gone through this.”Magana said her family doesn’t understand how the people that are distributing the drugs responsible for the rash of deaths know that there’s been so many losses in the community and continue to sell them.“It’s extremely painful,” she said. “You are just angry and confused and sick to your stomach.”COUNTY RESPONSEIn addressing the wave of deaths over the summer, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office charted a path of combining traditional methods of law enforcement with a renewed focus on education and prevention.“We are acutely aware of the deep concern and the pain that a lot of people are feeling from this fentanyl epidemic,” KCSO Inspector Chris Whitsett said over the summer. “The opioid epidemic and the specific problem with fentanyl is breaking into a lot of people’s lives in a lot of extremely painful ways.”Whitsett pointed out that the issues encountered within Kittitas County are being shared in communities large and small throughout the United States, and that the KCSO is particularly alarmed about the rise of cases along the West Coast.“National information sources are showing that this is not just something that’s popped up in our backyard,” he said. “What we’re experiencing locally is the product of a huge increase in fentanyl coming across the border from Mexico into the Western United States. It’s at least an eightfold increase, and it’s probably much larger than that in the last year.”Because the concentrations in the pills can vary wildly, Whitsett said the danger comes from the fact that each one creates the risk of overdose, regardless of the experience and tolerance of the user.“That next pill could be the fatal dose,” he said. “There’s absolutely no way to know it because of the extreme concentration.”Whitsett said the KCSO will continue to work with law enforcement agencies both within the county and regionally to combat the issue, placing aggressive emphasis on bringing the dealers and distributors of the drugs to justice.“We will continue to pursue people who are dealing fentanyl and other drugs, especially those who are responsible for introducing this dangerous opportunity to young people in our community,” he said. “All of this is taking place in an environment where legal changes this year by the Washington State Legislature have made working and investigating drug cases more difficult because the criminal statutes have massively reduced the penalties for possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl.”Along with the enforcement component, Whitsett said the county jail has made large strides over the past year in expanding services to inmates with addiction issues, introducing medically assisted treatment programs for those affected. 