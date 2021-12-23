top story TOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in June By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Kittitas Valley experienced multiple smoky sunsets over the course of the summer, the result of a combination of high temperatures and regional wildfires. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record The former Rodeo City Barbecue location was utilized by FISH Community Food Bank as a cooling center during June's record-breaking heatwave. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Editor's Note The Daily Record is counting down the top 10 stories of 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A gripping heatwave struck the county in June, breaking heat records in Ellensburg, causing residents to sweat it out for approximately a week.Ellensburg experienced triple digit temperatures for multiple consecutive days during the weeklong heatwave, breaking some daily records. Accuweather reported triple digit temperatures for five days in a row beginning June 26, reading a peak of 114-degrees on June 29.According to MSN weather records, the previous high temperature for Ellensburg was set in 2015 at 98 degrees. Evening lows in the low 70s gave residents a minor respite from the sweltering daytime temps. “There is an area of high pressure that is setting up over the Pacific Northwest,” NWS Pendleton office meteorologist Larry Nierenberg said prior to the June heatwave. “What high pressure does is it creates sinking air and sinking air will bring heat depending on where the high pressure sets up. In this case, it’s going to be bringing some fairly high temperatures.”Nierenberg said other specific factors also contribute to the record highs experienced in the region.“Part of it also has to do with the fact that we’ve been so dry,” he said. “Dry land just heats up faster than if the ground has been wet. Some of it also has to do with the position of the high pressure. If the pressure was located further south or north, it makes a difference as to how hot certain areas get.”CANCELLATIONS, COOLING CENTERThe heatwave resulted in the cancellation of multiple events in the region. The Old Mill Country Store’s animal carnival was rescheduled to July 25 due to the extreme conditions, and a horse show at the Kittitas Valley Event Center was also cancelled.Event center program manager Lacie Dawson said the high temps spurned the rescheduling of the Washington State Junior Horse Show.“We’re sure hoping to be able to reschedule the events, so we’re going to give that a shot and hope for cooler weather,” she said prior to the heatwave. FISH Community Food Bank hosted a community cooling center at the former Rodeo City BBQ building in downtown Ellensburg. Executive Director Peggy Morache said the idea came up after talking to a concerned resident about protecting vulnerable populations during the heatwave. She said the Adams and Craig families that still own the building gave the organization their blessing to move ahead with the idea, something Morache said they couldn’t move ahead without.“We realize that now we have a building in the middle of town, and we can help,” she said.The organization kept the cooling center open for the duration of the heatwave with the help of volunteers. Volunteers worked 90-minute shifts to keep the flow of people orderly and ensure people stay in the appropriate areas of the building. Plenty of cold water was supplied to those utilizing the center, and Morache said the volunteering opportunity was a great way for community members to reach out to one another.“I know the holiday weekend is going to be tough on everybody,” she said prior to the heatwave. “FISH staff are taking a shift, and we’re going to make it as easy on everyone as we possibly can, but we need to take care of each other.”DROWNING CONCERNSAs temperatures heated up in the county, local irrigators shared their concerns about people considering cooling off in the plethora of irrigation canals that crisscross the valley.The concern came after multiple drowning deaths were reported in neighboring Grant County this prior to June’s heatwave from people who utilized irrigation canals to swim in. The incidents included a 10-year-old girl who drowned in an irrigation pond near George, a 44-year-old male who drowned in an irrigation canal near Moses Lake, and an 18-year-old male who drowned in an irrigation canal in Ephrata. Luckily, no incidents were reported in Kittitas County, but a 2009 Daily Record article quoted former Kittitas Reclamation District Manager Ken Hasbrouck talking about instances where they dealt a close call involving children swimming in the canal, as well as recounting tragedy in the past.“We had a lady drown in the early 1990s trying to save her dogs,” he said in the article.Cle Elum resident Reidun Koren talked in the 2009 article about a situation where she stopped to look at a piece of property adjacent to an irrigation canal. Her two dogs jumped out of the car and made a beeline for the canal, and both went in. While one dog was able to get out of the water on its own power, she had to physically go into the canal after the second dog, grabbing it by the tail before it was sucked into a syphon that diverts water under Westside Road.“By the time I got home, I was shaking like a leaf,” she said in the article. “Granted, I knew it was dangerous. But there were no warning signs. Kids wouldn’t know it was dangerous. With the new people coming to the area, I tell them to watch out for the canal. I wouldn’t buy a piece of property there. Living close to the canal is just too dangerous.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Heat Wave High Pressure Meteorology Temperature Heat Peggy Morache Larry Nierenberg Digit KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Author email Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedEDA Shop Local program brings Christmas cheer to merchants and shoppers alike Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter