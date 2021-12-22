top story Top 10: No. 10 ESD construction on elementary schools By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor’s note: The Daily Record is counting down the top 10 stories of 2021.Ellensburg elementary schools were a focus of several construction projects over the year. Mount Stuart Elementary was torn down and rebuilt, Lincoln Elementary is currently being remodeled and of course there was the construction of the new Ida Nason Aronica.On Aug. 26, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Mount Stuart to celebrate the (nearly) completed construction of the school. Past and future students and teachers were in attendance for the ribbon cutting. This celebration marked the school receiving its certificate of occupancy, which meant it was safe for staff to enter the building.“It has been very exciting to be here this week, and finally get in (to the school),” said Kathi Keefer, Mount Stuart Elementary School Principal. “Of course there’s lots that still needs to be done and that makes tensions high to make sure we are ready for kids on the (Sept.) 8th, but we are making a lot of progress and I think the excitement is palpable with our staff and especially our teachers.”Many offices and classrooms still needed to be unpacked, including the library and some of the team spaces in the hallways. The kitchen equipment for the cafeteria needs to be moved in and the exterior playground was still being built. This has all since been completed. However, the core building was in excellent condition. Some classrooms were completely unpacked and set up. Ida Nason Aronica was completed a few weeks later, and was granted a certificate of occupancy on Oct. 25, but didn’t have a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was because Ida Nason Aronica isn’t housing its own students, instead students from Lincoln Elementary are attending classes at Ida while their school is being remodeled.“We’re the Lincoln Bullpups and we’re still the Lincoln Bullpups even though we are in the Ida Nason Aronica school,” Lincoln Principal JoAnne Duncan said.Lincoln started classes at Ida Nason Aronica on Oct. 25, and will continue to learn there until the end of the school year. At the start of the 2022-23 school year in September, Lincoln students will move back to their school, and Ida Nason Aronica will open its doors and bring in students who will call themselves the Ida Nason Aronica Mustangs.The brand new building did come with benefits, including a gym and more classrooms. Sections of the current Lincoln building have been inaccessible due to the construction, such as the gym. Other teachers are getting their own classrooms, such as the art and music programs.All staff and student school equipment was moved from Lincoln to Ida by the movers, so when students walked into the new classrooms on Oct. 25, all their old stuff was already in place."It was all here. They showed up on Monday and it was like teachers picked up right where they left off. Students' name tags that they had in their classrooms before, were hanging up," Duncan said. "I still get goosebumps when I think about how phenomenal our staff was getting a classroom closed up at Lincoln and having it up and running here on a Monday." 