Twenty-two- year-old Claremore, Oklahoma, cowboy Matt Palmer blew out of the middle of the pack to defeat an all-star cast to win the bull riding on Championship Monday. Ellensburg Rodeo fans filled the stands all four days of the event. Local favorite Mel Peterson and her band played the Jazz in the Valley at the Top of the Burg venue on top of the Hotel Windrow. People took to the dance floor during the Harmonius Funk show on opening night of the Jazz in the Valley festival. The late Donald O'Connor got in one more dance to the music of Chuck Boom during a show at the Cornerstone Pie Summer Concert Series. Editor's Note The Daily Record is counting down the top 10 stories of 2021.

The year marked the return of events that had been cancelled the previous year because of the COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions.Local bands like Rusty Cage and Chuck Boom ushered in the return of live music to Ellensburg, downtown venues and local wineries brought back the live sounds once again.Jazz in the Valley made its return after a year's hiatus. Organizers abbreviated it from three days to two, but there was music in the streets of downtown Ellensburg once again in 2021. And of course, the Ellensburg Rodeo bounced back bigger and better than ever after cancelling in 2020 because of pandemic health restrictions. It was just the fourth time in the near 100-year history of hosting one of the top 10 rodeos in the country.On that same note, the Ellensburg Rodeo was part of the 2020 Class inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs in July and an 18-member contingent of past and present board members, along with the Royal Court traveled to Colorado to take part in the induction ceremonies.The return to some semblance of pre-pandemic life made the Daily Record’s Top 10 list, coming in at No. 2.Summer marked the perfect time for backing off of the social distancing regulations. While the audiences continued to mask up, the musicians were out in droves, laying it down hot for people starving for the live music scene around the Kittitas Valley.“It’s about time,” one woman said, sitting at a patio table at Cornerstone Pie, and the Chuck Boom band couldn’t agree more.“We’re excited to get out and play, but a lot has changed in the world,” said drummer Rob Fraser. “In the grand scheme of covid, there were a lot of people that lost their lives and lives have been changed forever.“So not being able to play music is down on the list. We realize that it has been life and death for a lot of people. But we’re coming out of it and we’re happy to be able to play again.”It had been a long time since anybody was able to get out and play and they could only hope making music again brought a little happiness to a world needing something good.“The last gig I played was March 1, 2020, so it had been a while,” guitarist Al Kaatz said. “It’s great to get out. There’s a lot of people that are really desperate to see some live music. We’ve been rehearsing quite a bit and the band is really stoked to get out and play.” The Boom did bring it, along with other groups and singer/songwriters around the area.Where Jazz in the Valley has always been a special weekend, organizers cut it back to just a Friday-Saturday festival, utilizing the Top of the Berg at the Hotel Windrow, the big stage in the Red Pickle parking lot and various locations around town to showcase its lineup. They were still able to bring six of eight acts from out-of-town, yet still showcase the hometown sound of Rusty Cage on the big stage on Saturday night.Musicians, as well as music fans, know the jazz festival to be something very meaningful and after a year’s layoff because of the pandemic. Jazz in the Valley expected to be a genuine joy to that experience more than ever, flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny said.“I love Jazz in the Valley. I just love the whole concept of it,” said Matheny, who was first introduced to jazz audiences in the 1990s as the protégé of Art Farmer.“I play a lot of music and jazz festivals and a lot of times some great band is two stages away and you can’t hear them. It’s really brilliant how they put it together in that it allows us to be able to check to other groups out.”Events like Patriot Night, Hoedown in the Downtown, Concerts in the Park and others put music in the air throughout the summer and fall.Where Jazz in the Valley is a summer spectacle, some will tell you Ellensburg is a rodeo town, and who’s to argue with great music and great rodeo throughout the summer right up to the Labor Day Weekend.Rodeo fans filled the arena all four days of the Ellensburg Rodeo, as well as the ever thrilling Xtreme Bulls on Saturday night, and the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world did not disappoint at the rodeo that was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame a couple of months prior.Twenty-two- year-old Claremore, Oklahoma, cowboy Matt Palmer blew out of the middle of the pack to defeat an all-star cast to win the bull riding on Championship Monday.Palmer, was 24th in the world going into the short-go and was the No. 8 qualifier. He settled in on Corey & Lang's Freaky Friday as it spun hard away from the glove hand, then changed directions, for an 88.5 to take the lead five rides into the day. It held with the likes of Stetson Wright and Sage Kimzey in the field."I've been to a lot of the bigger short-goes. I just haven't capitalized on it. This is the first big one I won and it's a major boost in confidence," said Palmer, who is a regular on the Tuff Hedeman televised tour. "It's a blessing for sure, and this is special, really special."World-class musicians and world-class rodeo competitors made the summer of 2021 something to remember, giving Ellensburg of better days to come.

Rodney Harwood
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com 