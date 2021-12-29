TOP 10: No. 4 FISH Community Food Bank expands services By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 FISH Community Food Bank executive chef Darren Macri talks about his meal plans at their food service facility in the former Rodeo City BBQ building in Ellensburg. The nonprofit has received multiple grants over the course of 2021 to move forward in their plans to expand programs. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record FISH Community Food Bank has been utilizing the former Rodeo City BBQ facility for their Senior Nutrition program. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Despite growing challenges in meeting the needs of a community gripped with financial issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, FISH Community Food Bank has forged ahead in their quest to expand services and provide for every resident in need.In October, the nonprofit was approved for a $900,000 community development block grant from the Department of Commerce which will help it move forward with its growth plans. The organization plans on expanding their existing structure in the former Elmview recycling facility at Bowers Field, as well as formally purchase the former Rodeo City BBQ building in Ellensburg.“We are extremely grateful to the county commissioners and the county Auditor’s Office for helping facilitate this community develop block grant,” FISH Director Peggy Morache said of the news. “We could not have done it if we had not had a local government who was willing to support us and put this forward to put this forward to the Department of Commerce.” Morache said the structure of the block grant application required the facilitation of local government in order to receive it, a process she said the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners were happy to assist with.“I am beyond thrilled that FISH received $900,000 to help people in Kittitas County,” Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said of the block grant. “This money will help expand and improve the food bank and food pantry resulting in the ability for people in our community get though life’s tough times, and as well as some of our most vulnerable populations.”Moving forward, Morache said FISH will work with the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office to ensure they comply with the specifications on how the funds from the grant can be used.“They’ll supervise the grant, and we’re very grateful to them,” Morache said. “We have two separate projects in the works right now. The purchase of the Rodeo City BBQ building for our foodservice programs, and the construction of the food bank warehouse, renovations to enlarge the food pantry, and the client reception and education center. All of that will be on the Elmview Road property.” Morache said the funds from the block grant will be used for the first phase of construction on the 6,000 square-foot food bank. On a larger scale, she said the awarding of the block grant also allows them to access approximately $1.5 million which was awarded to the food bank from state’s capital budget this year.“In order to access that money, we have to be able to prove that we have the ability to complete the project,” she said. “The $900,000 helps us do that. The two combined funding sources will help complete the food bank and will give us a good start on the pantry, reception, and education areas. We believe we’ll be ready to break ground in either winter or spring of 2022.”The organization also recently received grant approval from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a diaper bank as part of their integrated food and supply distribution process. The funding will allow the food bank to purchase diapers to distribute, along with other cost-prohibitive items such as ointments and formula for infants.Morache said the diaper bank concept is completely new for Washington State, although there are similar programs in place in other parts of the country. She said the grant funding is functional for two years starting in January and will provide approximately $70,000 in total toward the program.“We’ve always known that we were not meeting that need to the degree that we should meet,” she said of the demand for diapers and related products for food bank clients. “We’ve had diapers, but what we have done is rely on donations, which meant that we would run out of different sizes.”Along with the challenge of relying on donations to provide consistency in diaper sizes, Morache said it was a constant challenge to stock other baby products such as ointments, creams, and formula.“Formula is very expensive,” she said. “We recognize this need, and we have a lot of single parents who use our pantry. They welcome an expansion of this service, so when the diaper bank grant came across my desk, I was delighted. It gave us an opportunity to apply for it and provide not only for the Ellensburg pantry, but also to become a diaper bank in the same way that we are currently a food bank." 