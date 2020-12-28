The Black Lives Matter movement came back to Ellensburg this year, this time spurred by the national outcry following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota.
Marches took place across the country, including Ellensburg. The first march on June 1 brought out hundreds of people to march through downtown Ellensburg for justice and equality.
“We felt so frustrated,” organizer Annie Schlanger said at the time, “but we just felt like posting things on social media or just talking about our sadness with our friends and our parents wasn’t enough. It just wasn’t enough.”
The march through town was peaceful, and led to an open mike in front of city hall. Speakers talked about racial injustice and the emotions that led to a march through town.
“People are getting shot and killed because they look like me. My parents teach me, ‘not to wear your durag outside,’ ‘don’t wear your hoodie outside,’ don’t walk with the wrong people,’ ‘don’t walk if it’s a dark alley you could get shot,’” marcher Devin Daniels said. “We are taught to have to put up all these measures to protect ourselves just because of what we look like. We are out here with a whole bunch of people who don’t look like me, and it’s so awesome to see there are so many people willing to put themselves in situations they could never otherwise be in. it is a sad reason we are all here together, but I am thankful for everyone here.”
This was only the first of many marches through Ellensburg. By June 6, three more protests occurred, each bringing out hundreds of people.
On June 11, Central Washington University hosted a teach-in to support the movement. Speakers from CWU took turns delivering informal speeches about their experiences with racial injustice.
To this day, the BLM movement continues in Ellensburg, although it doesn’t bring as many crowds. BLM supporters have been standing on the sides of streets as often as possible every week since June, and they show no signs of stopping anytime soon.