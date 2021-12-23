TOP 10-No. 7 Water supply holds out over irrigation season, growers face other challenges By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A John Deere tractor pulls a square baler in a field off of Cove Road in August 2020. Despite robust water supply, this year’s growing season was mired by a slew of challenges for both growers and exporters. Jacob Ford / Daily Record A hay bale stacker collects bales in a field off of Robinson Canyon Road in August 2020. Despite robust water supply, this year’s growing season was mired by a slew of challenges for both growers and exporters. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Cut hay is lined for baling in August 2020. Despite robust water supply, this year’s growing season was mired by a slew of challenges for both growers and exporters. Area irrigators were blessed this year with a healthy water supply, thanks to robust snow in the Cascades.The gift of water came as other parts of the region struggled with staggering drought conditions. Junior water rights holders within the county were able to retain 100% prorationing until the end of the season.According to the July 7 Bureau of Reclamation Yakima Project system status report, current project storage sat at 106% of average at that point, with the total capacity for the five reservoirs in the system standing at 95% of capacity at the midsummer point. Lake Kachess currently stood at 89%, Lake Keechelus at 97%, and Cle Elum at 95% of total capacity in July, with total acre-feet in the project at 1,016,123. That number rose from approximately 966,000 as of the June report from the Bureau. Despite a complete lack of measured precipitation at the five reservoirs in July, measured precipitation for the year remained at strong numbers going into midsummer at 214.92 inches, or 100% of average. Heavy snowpack and winter precipitation offset the lack of significant rainfall from March to May, a period the July report said was the driest in 110 years.The hot and dry conditions did play its part in melting snowpack in the mountains, resulting in the system switching to storage control on June 30.Historically, the current storage numbers in the system were similar to 2014 and 2017, with the system holding approximately 45,000 more acre-feet than this time last year.Due to the large amount of snowpack the system was able to use prior to switching to storage control, observed flow volumes in the system remained above average going into the summer months.The total Yakima System unregulated flow volume from October to June was 1,554,000 acre-feet, or 108% of average, and the observed flow volume during the same period was 823,000 acre-feet, translating to 103% of average.GOOD WATER, BAD HEATDespite the healthy access to irrigation water, 2021 was a trying season for timothy hay growers in the Kittitas Valley, as a slew of complications and curveballs were thrown their way.Record-breaking heatwaves, staggering drought conditions throughout the Northern Hemisphere and a constant logistical headache in shipping product overseas plagued growers, creating a situation that was challenging to say the least. Despite the hiccups, one benefit growers had was a strong water supply in the Yakima River Basin.Anderson Hay & Grain CEO Mark Anderson said the supply this year was tight due to the combination of conditions experienced by the growers over the growing season.“Supply is definitely down for second cutting,” he said in an October interview. “That’s had a pretty big impact on supply, so pricing on second cutting timothy is probably at record levels, just because there isn’t enough of it.”Andy Schmidt with Ward Rugh said the major issue with second cutting timothy was the reduced yield due to the staggering heatwaves experienced in the region during midsummer. “The quality was average to OK,” he said in October. “Not the highest quality season we’ve ever had, and the yields were down due to the summer heat. As far as the quality went, it wasn’t a stellar year, but it was an OK year.”With the record high prices being somewhat of a saving grace to the low yield conditions, Schmidt said prices for second cutting reached those levels due to the impact the heat had on other growing regions such as the Columbia Basin. Another factor he said impacted the steep increase in prices was a change in crop rotation, with producers in the Columbia Basin taking out their timothy and planting crops like dry beans.On the shipping side of things, Schmidt said conditions deteriorated as they approached the fall season, an issue Anderson said his outfit also felt the crunch from.“Day by day, hour by hour, we’re logistically struggling,” Schmidt said. “Bookings are being cancelled bookings are being rolled. We have the orders, the hay is sold, and the market is there. It’s just a challenge getting it on the boats.”Anderson said they saw a bit of respite on the logistical side in April and May before it began to backslide into the same situation they have experienced throughout the pandemic.“It’s been probably worse since,” he said. “It’s a huge challenge right now.”Despite the logistical headaches, Schmidt said demand was there for the hay that was available for sale in the fall. By the time the market realized how bad this year’s drought had affected crop yields, he said the first cutting had mostly been put up.“By the time the second cutting timothy rolled around, prices really shot up,” he said. “There’s just less of it in the Columbia Basin. A lot of the timothy in the basin was torn out after first cutting, so there were less acres of second cutting. Growers could go into things like dry beans and make a lot more money than they could with second cutting timothy.”With those crops being rotated in within the Columbia Basin, Schmidt said he sees the potential for similarly high prices going into next year.“With the other commodity prices like corn and beans and even wheat being pretty strong, I think hay acres aren’t going to surge dramatically as far as planting this fall,” he said. “We anticipate pretty strong prices even going into the 2022 grow.”Despite the potential for high prices next year, Schmidt said the unknown factor is what weather conditions the region will experience during the next growing season.“If we have another Northern Hemisphere drought like we did this year, and there are some indications that we could with La Nina, that’s the big if, what the North American moisture picture will look like throughout the Northwest,” he said.As far as the logistical headache, Schmidt said all signs point to the same problems persisting into next year, an issue he said overseas buyers are keenly aware of.“They say maybe next summer it will start to pan out,” he said. 