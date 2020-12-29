Six people have drowned in accidents on the water in Kittitas County in 2020: one in Carey Lake, one on Lake Cle Elum and four on the Yakima River.
On June 25, Ellensburg Police officers responded to a reported drowning Carey Lake and found the victim, a 21-year-old man from Yakima had been pulled from the lake by another person. The man was unconscious, and CPR was being administered. Officers learned the man had jumped into the lake with a 19-year-old female friend and while swimming back to shore began to struggle. The friend, also from Yakima, attempted to save him, and was able to get back to shore before collapsing.
On July 23, a group of rafters on the Yakima River south of the Ringer Loop boat launch discovered the bodies of a 56-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man under a log jam in the water. The two appeared to have drowned in an accident while fishing from a pontoon boat. The man and woman resided in the Cle Elum area.
The same day, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were swimming in Lake Cle Elum near the boat launch at the Wish Poosh campground when both disappeared under the choppy water. The boy’s body was found the next day with assistance from the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team.
The young man disappeared while he was swimming with his cousin during an annual campout with his extended family. The 14-year-old female was pulled from the water in distress; she was treated for hypothermia, transported to KVH and released the same evening.
On Aug. 4, Kittitas County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a missing person in the area of state Route 821 at mile post 15.5. Several people had been jumping off the “Smiley” face rock in the Yakima Canyon, and one of them was missing. A 57-year-old Toppenish man was last observed standing on top of the “Smiley” face rock, after the two other people that he was with had jumped into the Yakima River.
Deputies responded with a swift water patrol boat and began to search for the man. While searching, a group of river rafters deputies had contacted subsequently located the man in the river, called 911 and started CPR. Deputies picked up the man and transported him to medical personnel, but unfortunately he did not recover.
On Aug. 27, Cle Elum Medic 1, Fire District 7 and members of the Kittitas County Sheriff Swift Water Rescue Team responded to a report of a drowning in the Yakima River. The section of the river, just below the Elk Meadows community, has limited access. A group of friends from the Renton and Redmond area were staying in Elk Meadows and had planned on floating the river from Wapiti Drive to Golf Course Road.
The group of six, ranging in age from 59 to 86, held a safety meeting before launching. All were equipped with life vests and were utilizing fishing style float tubes and pontoon boats. Some of the group had difficulty maneuvering and capsized when they hit a log jam, sending three occupants under the water.
Two of the occupants, a 64-year-old woman from Renton and a 76-year-old man from Sammamish, were able to break free and get to shore. Working together, the group was able to pull an 86-year-old Renton woman out of the log jam. They moved her to shore and began CPR. It was estimated she had been under the water for 10 minutes and, despite their efforts, she did not recover.
Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office Sergeant Zach Green, a member of the office’s Swift Water Rescue Team said there are multiple factors that have gone into the river drownings this year.
“Typically with the Yakima River, people are floating on innertubes or rafts that you would buy at the store instead of things that you would find along the lines of a commercial raft or something that’s used for fishing,” he said. “Because they’re floating on those types of things, they don’t have the maneuverability that something like a drift boat or a commercial raft has. They’re not able to maneuver themselves within the river nearly as well.”
Green said there isn’t a solid explanation behind why there are more drowning deaths this year than other years, but he said the river is higher than normal this time of year, which may or may not play a part.
“I wouldn’t say that we are seeing more people floating the Yakima River than normal,” he said. “We have all these scenarios each year. Some years we have drownings and some years we don’t.”