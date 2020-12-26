An arson-related fire at Anderson Hay and Grain triggered a three-alarm response the night of Aug. 25.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen into the morning, with access roads closed near the site, including Railroad Avenue. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said no injuries were reported at the scene. He said the first call came in at 10:47 p.m. with reports of smoke in the area around the facility. He said the engine company that responded pulled out on the apron and saw the blaze, calling in a second alarm.
“They arrived to find a large hay storage barn fully loaded with hay, probably about 1,000 tons that was completely on fire from stem to stern,” Sinclair said. “They began to attack that fire and were notified by law enforcement of another fire three barns down.”
Sinclair said the engine company began to employ resources to the second blaze, then calling for a third alarm. As Sinclair arrived on scene as incident commander, he put in a special call for additional resources from the Yakima Training Center and Yakima Fire. Fire Districts 7 and 1 responded to the blaze. In total, Sinclair said 11 engines, five water tenders, additional support vehicles and approximately 55 firefighters responded to the incident.
“We were able to muster enough resources that we were able to staff both fires,” Sinclair said. “We were able to hold the fire in the large barn in check. We could not put it out, so the decision was made to go ahead and let it burn. It’s actually better for the operation.”
Upon arriving on scene, Sinclair said he was informed by the site safety manager that an individual had gone into one of the storage buildings. Law enforcement was notified of the individual, and Sinclair proceeded on to focus on the fire.
Aug. 25 arrest records showed that a 24-year old Ellensburg male was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputies for arson and criminal trespassing. Sheriff Clay Myers confirmed that the individual arrested was connected to the blaze. He said credit lies with the employee at the site that witnessed the suspect and reported him to law enforcement.
“That ultimately led to that individual’s arrest on Anderson property,” Myers said. “We really appreciate this guy’s awareness and willingness to come seek us out right away.”
Anderson Hay and Grain CEO Mark Anderson said the majority of the lost hay was in the barn that contained approximately 1,000 tons, with the second barn holding a relatively insignificant amount. He said the swift actions of both his employees and first responders had a marked effect on the outcome of the incident.
“The response of our crews on our night shift were pretty incredible to get everybody here on time and also make sure the suspect was found,” he said. “Law enforcement was all over this, and we are fortunate in this valley that the fire department knows how to handle hay fires really well. To keep it contained and have a really good strategy to get it put out is impressive for sure.”
That morning, Chief Sinclair said crews were still on the scene and would remain there for the next couple of days.
“We were able to get the one fire pretty much knocked down,” he said. “The fire in the large barn is just going to have to burn.”
Two days after the fire, crews were still working to clean up the mess and assess the damage.
“It’s pretty close to being wrapped up,” Anderson Hay and Grain CEO Mark Anderson said. “The fire department left yesterday around noon, and we’ve been monitoring it ourselves. We will continue to monitor it. We moved a lot of product around to minimize additional risk.”
Anderson said the total damage is estimated at approximately $750,000. He estimated the total hay loss to be approximately 1,000 tons, mainly in one of the two barns that were set on fire by the arsonist. Despite being a large number on paper, he said the loss wasn’t extreme when put into perspective.
“That hay was less than a half of a percent of what we do in a year,” he said. “There’s no impact to customers, growers and production.”
Anderson said one of the two barns affected by the fire was a complete loss, with potential damage to the second.
“We’re still working through that detail,” he said.
Anderson said this was the first arson-related fire at any of the Anderson facilities that he is aware of, and that the suspect has no connection to the company. Although he said the company will now consider new protocol to factor in the possibility of this happening again, the company has protocols put into place for non-arson-related fires from season to season.
“Fires in the hay business are always a risk,” he said. “We work constantly on minimizing fire risk and fire exposure and things like moisture on hay coming in. There’s a lot of things that a hay company has to do to be minimizing fire risk. One thing we’re not used to is having to manage around is arson. Occasionally that can happen out in the countryside on a single stack, but very seldom do you have that problem right at a facility. That part’s a little unnerving and very concerning and has to be taken pretty seriously. That’s obviously a new element we have to consider moving forward.”
As they continued to clean up the damage, Anderson said the swift actions taken by his employees and first responders helped to keep the situation from being much worse than the actual outcome.
“The response of our crews and our night shift supervisor combined with law enforcement and the fire department was pretty impressive,” he said. “It’s a way better feeling to sit here today knowing that the suspect has been caught and detained versus wondering where that person is at.”
Kittitas County Sheriff deputies arrested Demarcco Covey, 24 of Ellensburg, on charges on first-degree arson and first-degree criminal trespass in relation to the fire.