The year saw construction at HopeSource’s affordable housing project at Spurling Court take off with the construction of 29 units on the east side of Rainier Avenue and another 20 on the west side, is in full swing and has not been affected by the pandemic.
The city of Ellensburg’s affordable housing project at the Bender and Water never got off the ground after extensive work by the Affordable Housing Commission selected Crytyl Enterprises Inc. to build 18 three- and four-bedroom homes on the city-owned property at Water and Bender streets. The city contract with Crytyl Enterprises Inc. and owner Tyler Glahn eventually withdrew his bid.
“Crytyl Enterprises Inc. has withdrawn (first week of October) from the Bender and Water project. But we do have a process in place where any other developer can apply for affordable housing funding,” Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “We’re looking for some creative ideas from developers, maybe housing projects or apartment housing development. But as of right now we don’t have any applicants.”
HopeSource broke ground for its grassroots project called Spurling Court affordable housing project at the end of January prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. HopeSource expects to have total occupancy by the spring of 2021, targeting households with incomes at or below the average median income.
“We’re very pleased with the progress. It’s going quite well. We broke ground and started construction as if nothing ever happened with the pandemic,” HopeSource director of affordable housing Craig Kelly said in reference to the Spurling Court project. “We had some supply chain problems in the beginning, but we’ve pretty much addressed those issues.
“We started building and there has not been any COVID-19-related delays. None.”
The general contractor is James Rochlin of SRI-Rochlin Construction Services, subcontractors have been sourced from Central Washington for much of the work, said Kelly, who will be overseeing the overall development and construction of the project. The developer partner is Shelter Resources Inc.
“We’re expecting to be completed with the construction phase by spring of next year,” said Kelly, who used $500,000 awarded by the Kittitas County Commissioners as the cornerstone for funding. “It’s a grassroots effort and it’s finally happening and were very excited about the project.”
HopeSource purchased the property for $375,000 and the project is funded by several local, state and federal programs. HopeSource applied for Low Income Housing Tax Credits which are awarded through the Housing Finance Commission. It also received a $975,000 Federal Home Loan, which is deferred for 40 years.
The city of Ellensburg waved impact fees to help reduce overall costs and Kittitas County allocated $500,000. For the Spurling Court project, $95,000 will come out of the county’s affordable housing funds and $405,000 will come from the homelessness fund.
COMMUNITY GARDEN PROPERTY
The city-owned Community Garden property still remains an option along with others for the next project.
“Applicants could also come in on a multi-family project at the community garden property,” Tabb said. “I think you could probably get 40 to 50 units on that tract, as long as it is multi-family apartments.”
HOPESOURCE SOUTH PEARL PROJECT
The city approved $400,000 to fund the HopeSource project on South Pearl Street.
The actual funds for the project are conditioned in the award letter based on HopeSource receiving commitment from Kittitas County as indicated in its project budget. Both proposals have project timelines that foresee completion of construction within a year or year and a half from the start of construction.