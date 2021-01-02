A tenure that started in the midst of the Great Recession ended in the throes of a worldwide pandemic as Central Washington University President James Gaudino announced in February 2020, that he’d leave his position by July 2021.
In between those ominous bookends, though, Gaudino could point to 11 years of success on multiple fronts.
During his tenure, the school enjoyed record enrollment numbers, saw the construction of new residence halls, the construction or remodeling of numerous academic buildings, the addition of new athletic fields and the renovation of Tomlinson Stadium.
Gaudino got started during a tough financial stretch for the state and nation. At his press conference announcing his departure, he said the Great Recession had its impact on Central.
“That was a huge blow to the university,” Gaudino said. “We had to raise tuition dramatically in those years ... It was really a commitment from everybody to make sure the value was there for the student experience. We were able to do that without any significant layoffs, degradation of our programs and we all kind of pitched in together as a community.”
While he was speaking in February before the full impact of COVID-19 was felt, Gaudino sounded optimistic notes about Central’s future.
“I think the conditions at Central are ripe for a transition,” Gaudino said. “We’re on the cusp of greatness … it’s going to take 10-15 years for all the pieces to come together to be that premier institution we want Central to be.”
According to a American Council on Education survey in 2018, the average tenure of a university president was 6.5 years. His predecessors Jerilyn McIntyre and Ivory Nelson each served eight years. Going back further Donald Garrity served for 13 years and James Brooks for 17 years.
It is a job that tends to keep people for terms longer than the norm, but Gaudino said he had been thinking about his departure for a while.
“I’ve contributed what I can contribute,” he said. “(It’s time to) open a pathway for someone else to come in and make that move.”
While he will no longer be president, Gaudino is not leaving Central, or Kittitas County for that matter. He said he’ll be moving over to Lind Hall to teach in the communication department and might retire to the Roslyn area.
“I have a wife that will be part of that decision-making process,” Gaudino said with a laugh. “This is our home.”
The question of who will replace Gaudino in the president’s office was not answered in 2020. This fall, the Central Washington University Board of Trustees entered negotiations with a candidate, which were not successful.
The board has offered the position to another candidate, but as the year came to a close no announcement had been made in regard to those negotiations.
The board opted to not make public the names of any of the candidates so the community’s introduction to the new president will happen on the day the candidate is hired.