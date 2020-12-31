Kittitas County experienced multiple homicide investigations in 2020.
On April. 8, officers with the Ellensburg Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted life saving efforts on the victim, but he was later pronounced dead after being transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
Officers were able to arrest suspect Joel Allen Hanson, a 46-year-old male. Police said the 27-year-old victim and Hanson knew each other, and this was not a random act of violence.
On April 25, Leroy Scott was found dead on Smithson Road, He was 20-years-old, and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two other 20-year-olds thought to be involved. The two suspects arrested were active duty military from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. They were arrested without a struggle.
On Aug. 27, another homicide occurred at an orchard for the Auvil Fruit company, south of Vantage. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s office, Ismael Garcia, an employee of Auvil, shot and killed Ismael Suarez Serrano, another employee. Garcia also shot at another worker who witnessed the homicide. The witness reportedly escaped uninjured.
A Kittitas County Special Response Team was in the middle of special training when they received the call of a shooter, and were able to arrive at the crime scene within minutes with resources and equipment. Members of the SRT included officers and deputies from the Kittitas Sheriff’s Office, the Ellensburg Police Department, Central Washington University Police, and the Cle Elum/Roslyn/South Cle Elum Police Department.
Members of the suspects family reached out to law enforcement. Garcia had contacted them and said he was at Frenchman Hills Road in Grant County. His location was confirmed after an emergency ping of his phone.
Law enforcement found what they suspected to be the suspect’s vehicle abandoned near Road D SW, about three hours later. The SRT members were joined by Grant County K9 trackers, and tracked the suspect through the night.
Around 6 a.m. Aug. 28, the suspect was found deceased in an orchard where the pickup was abandoned. His death was attributed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head.
LARGEST MANHUNT IN COUNTY HISTORY
The largest manhunt in Kittitas County history expanded over the summer throughout the Blewett Pass/Mineral Springs area to find a suspect wanted in the disappearance of Ian Eckles.
Eckles, 41, was heading to meet friends in the Liberty area for a turkey hunt when he disappeared. He still has not been found. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’7” and 160 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and usually wears a beanie or cap.
The suspect, Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez fled from law enforcement on Saturday, May 23 when two stolen vehicles were discovered in the Mineral Springs area. One of the vehicles found in the Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez’s possession was the grey Toyota FJ Cruiser that belonged to Eckles, who was reported missing out of Kent on May 16. The other vehicle was reported stolen from Fall City and was been positively identified as involved in burglaries in the First Creek area south of Liberty on or around April 3. Both vehicles were impounded and were searched for evidence.
In early June, all Forest Service lands west of state Route 97 to the edge of the Teanaway Community Forest and the portion of the Teanaway Community Forest on the east side of Teanaway Road and North Fork Teanaway Road were expanded during the closure. North Fork Teanaway Road was also closed near Milepost 9, eliminating access to recreational lands and facilities north of that point, including 29 Pines Campground.
Additional closures on the east side of state Route 97 included the Liberty Campground off Liberty road and Swauk Campground off state Route 97. Alcantara was believed to have burglarized multiple homes and cabins in the area in his search for tools, supplies and weapons.
On June 14, a local resident was walking in his neighborhood in the Teanaway area when he saw someone inside the house of a neighbor and called 911. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and officers from the U.S. Forest Service and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife surrounded the home and called Alcantara-Gonzalez out. He complied with their orders and warnings and was taken into custody without incident.
“The arrest of Jorge Alcantara concludes an uncertain and dangerous time for our county, especially for residents of the affected area,” said Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said in a press release. “We are deeply grateful for the assistance of the residents of the Liberty and Teanaway areas, who have been constantly supportive throughout this time. We can now turn our attention to the successful prosecution of the crimes this suspect has committed and, most urgently, to finding and recovering the body of Ian Eckles and giving his family peace.”
Alcantara-Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Sept. 18 to eight felonies, including theft of a motor vehicle; possession of an additional stolen motor vehicle; identity theft; theft of two firearms; residential burglary; and first- and second-degree burglaries. He was sentenced to 96 months in prison for those offenses.
The murder of Eckles was not among the crimes in the plea agreement signed on Sept. 18, although Alcantara-Gonzalez did admit to the theft of Eckles’ Toyota FJ and the shotgun Eckles brought to the Liberty area to hunt turkeys.