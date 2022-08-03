...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Town hall for planned City Heights development in Cle Elum slated for Wednesday night
Residents will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about a planned community in Cle Elum at a Town Hall Wednesday night.
The City Heights Development Team will be hosting its third public town hall event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Dru Bru in Cle Elum. According to a press release from the team, renderings and updates on the development will be shared with attendees, including plans for new trails and parks.
“Attendees will also have the chance to speak directly with members of our project team, as well as the Outdoor Advisory Group we established to help guide the creation of our recreational amenities program and develop and improve the public-access trails system,” the release said of the event. “This event is free and open to all, with complimentary food and drinks provided.”
PROGRESS WITH THE CITY
According to the release, the development team has been working on a Memorandum of Understanding with the city of Cle Elum over the past few weeks, enabling the two parties to move forward proactively on construction of the mixed-use neighborhood, which will be located just outside the downtown core.
“The agreement marks a milestone development, with early-stage construction already started and several other building activities being initiated soon,” the release said. “The MOU reflects between our teams a mutual understanding of how the project and permits will move forward. Each party has specific roles and responsibilities to work together with the common goal of delivering deep economic, lifestyle, and environmental benefits to the area.”
According to the release, City Heights is the result of a project initially approved by the Cle Elum City Council in 2011, saying the intent is to serve the inevitable growth of the area, while preserving open space, trail access, and outdoor activities for citizens, visitors, and stakeholders.
“When complete, City Heights will deliver a wide variety of new single and multifamily homes to the area, helping to provide a much-needed boost to Cle Elum in terms of residential supply,” the release said of the development. “City Heights will also generate all-important tax revenues for schools, first responders, ongoing infrastructure improvements, and other critical services that will support a fiscally responsible plan for the city’s future.”
The release said the approved development will create hundreds of temporary and permanent jobs within the community, as well as provide seamless connections between the downtown core and surrounding public forestlands. The release added that the development team donated approximately one half-acre of land to the city last summer, collaborating with a local historical group to research the land’s prior use in the regional coal mining industry.
“The land we donated will potentially serve as a future means of educating residents and visitors on Cle Elum’s deep roots in the coal mining industry, depending on what the city and historical group decide to do with the parcel,” the release said.
The release said the execution of the memorandum of understanding between the City of Cle Elum and the project development team represents a major step in the right direction for the city, as it provides a legally binding roadmap for future development and construction projects on the City Heights property.
“All entitlements and permits for City Heights will be guided by the terms of the agreement, helping to ensure there are no misunderstandings about what comes next in the community and the timing associated with all our construction activities,” the release said.