Residents will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about a planned community in Cle Elum at a Town Hall Wednesday night.

The City Heights Development Team will be hosting its third public town hall event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Dru Bru in Cle Elum. According to a press release from the team, renderings and updates on the development will be shared with attendees, including plans for new trails and parks.

